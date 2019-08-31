STATE COLLEGE — Idaho punter Cade Coffey was a freshman Football Championship Subdivision All-American in 2017, and was first-team All-Big Sky Conference last season.
He had no interest Saturday in taking on K.J. Hamler, Penn State’s dynamic return specialist.
Coffey’s first punt of the game was a rugby-style wounded duck that landed almost as far out of bounds as it did down the field.
And that’s how it went all day, Coffey displaying a remarkable, if dubious, mastery of the punting subspecies we’ll call the shoulder-high wobbler. They were mostly unreturnable, frustrating Hamler, who managed 28 yards in four returns. That included a pretty electric 25-yarder, but also a couple he’d probably have left go under normal circumstances.
“I always say I’m this close to breaking one,” he said after the game. “I have to make good decisions, but most of the time, I’m going to be aggressive.”
On the other hand, Penn State started its first half possessions on the Idaho 35 yard-line, the Idaho 34, the Idaho 35, the Idaho 49 and the Idaho 46.
The Nittany Lions’ longest scoring drive of the half — and they had eight of them — was two minutes long. Their longest drive of any kind was 2:08.
Broadcast news
Kickoff times that have been announced for Penn State games this season are, um, eclectic.
Saturday’s game with Buffalo and the Maryland game Sept. 27 in College Park are less than marquee matchups. But both are in prime time TV slots, Buffalo at 7:30 p.m. on Fox and Maryland at 8 p.m. on Fox Sports 1.
On the other hand, the Pitt game Sept. 14 is a noon start on ABC. No announcement yet, but there’s a real possibility the season’s biggest home date, Oct. 19 with Michigan, could also be a noon kick.
ESPN/ABC and Fox alternate weeks in which they get first choice of Big Ten games to air. Fox chooses first Oct. 19, will certainly choose Penn State-Michigan, has a stated preference for airing their big game of the weekend in the noon window, and will be broadcasting the major league baseball playoffs in October.
Michigan is Penn State’s “White Out” game for 2019. Obviously, a White-out loses most of its luster in daylight. Stay tuned.
Recruiting never sleeps
Not a huge day for recruiting visits Saturday, but one name to file away was in town: Enai White, a 6-5, 225 five-star DE from Imhotep Charter in Philadelphia. White just started his sophomore year in high school (class of 2022). According to 24/7 Sports, he already has offers from Baylor, Nebraska, Tennessee and Texas A&M, in addition to Penn State.
Out of town scoreboard
Erstwhile Lion Tommy Stevens completed 20 of 30 passes for 236 yards and two touchdowns, and ran for 37 yards and another score, in Mississippi State’s 38-28 defeat of Louisiana Saturday.