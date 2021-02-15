Penn State assistant coach Tim Banks is about to become defensive coordinator at Tennessee, according to a report by Pete Thamel of Yahoo Sports.

Banks has had the title of Co-Defensive Coordinator/Safeties Coach at Penn State the past five seasons. Before that, he was defensive coordinator at Illinois for four seasons, Co-DC at Cincinnati for two years, and DC at Central Michigan for two years.

Tennessee fired head coach Jeremy Pruitt last month, and replaced him with former Central Florida head coach Josh Heupel.

Central Florida in turn hired former Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn Monday.

Heupel announced offensive staff hires Monday, including bringing Central Florida OC Alex Golesh in for the same job.

Banks played a sizable role in recruiting for James Franklin, especially in the Midwest, where Banks has spent most of his career.

Banks' departure would be the third change on Penn State's staff this offseason. Head coach James Franklin replaced offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca with Mike Yurcich in January, and tight ends coach Tyler Bowen left for Urban Meyer's staff in Jacksonville.

Franklin promoted former Penn State lineman Ty Howle from offensive assistant to tight ends coach.