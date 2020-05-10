Dan Quigley called Manheim Township football coach Mark Evans about a week ago.

Quigley wanted to know how Evans’ son, Tanner, was doing.

“That call still kind of resonates with me,” Evans said. “That epitomized the type of person Dan was. He always cared about others.”

Quigley died unexpectedly Wednesday. He was only 58. He left behind a wife and two children, and a lasting impression on the many coaches and the hundreds, if not thousands, of student-athletes he interacted with over the course of nearly 30 years as Manheim Township’s athletic trainer.

“He exuded Manheim Township,” Blue Streaks’ boys basketball coach Matt Johns said.

A Philadelphia native, Quigley began his 35-year career at Harrisonburg High School in Virginia before coming to Manheim Township in 1989. He stayed at Manheim Township through the end of the 2017-18 school year. It’s only by coincidence both schools go by the same moniker.

“Both are the Blue Streaks,” Chris Christensen said.

Christensen, a 2007 Manheim Township alum who played basketball for the Streaks, is now the basketball coach at rival Warwick. But he still got a “big hug” from Quigley every time Warwick played at Manheim Township the last half-dozen seasons.

“The thing that sticks out in my mind was how good he was to my family,” Mike Melnyk said.

Melynk was the Manheim Township football coach from 1999 through 2011.

“All three of my kids were ball boys when I was coaching at Township,” Melnyk said. “And he always treated them great and made them feel special.”

“Dan knew every kid,” longtime Manheim Township athletic secretary Jill Gaissert said. “He didn’t just know the all-stars. He didn’t just know the starters. He knew the kid sitting on the end of the bench. He knew the last man on the roster.”

Gaissert interacted with Quigley almost daily, with Quigley often stopping in the athletic office at the start of each afternoon to get the rundown on that day’s sporting events at the school. Occasionally, Gaissert said, “He yanked my chain like my big brother. And I fell for it every time.”

Like walking into the office with a serious face and telling Gaissert about something that was upsetting him.

“I would be like, ‘What?’” Gaissert said. “All of a sudden you would see the corners of his mouth start to form a smile.”

Manheim Township girls basketball coach Sean Burkhart had similar interactions.

“He would listen to you if something didn’t go right at a practice or a game,” Burkhart said. “And then he’d form a joke to get your mind going in the right direction.”

Quigley was the recipient of the National Athletic Trainers' Association Athletic Trainer Service Award in June 2015. Six months later, he saved the life of Manheim Township girls basketball assistant coach Mike Hackman, who had collapsed at a practice on the Friday afternoon of Nov. 20, 2015.

Quigley started emergency CPR and used an Automated External Defibrillator unit to shock Hackman’s heart.

“I’m in awe a little bit thinking about it now,” Burkhart said. “I can see myself standing there over him and coach, him doing his thing and getting him back. I’m getting chills thinking about it right now of how calm, cool and collected he was.”

Shortly thereafter, Quigley was interviewed by LNP|LancasterOnline about his life-saving actions, which he humbly downplayed: “I was just happy to be able to be there for that.”

“He was not only an athletic trainer,” Evans said. “He was a father, a friend, a confidant. He did a lot of things for a lot of people. That continuity of care, it’s pretty heavy in my world. ...he was a good man who cared about others. His life was well-lived even though it was cut short.”

