Dan Quigley called Manheim Township football coach Mark Evans about a week ago.
Quigley wanted to know how Evans’ son, Tanner, was doing.
“That call still kind of resonates with me,” Evans said. “That epitomized the type of person Dan was. He always cared about others.”
Quigley died unexpectedly Wednesday. He was only 58. He left behind a wife and two children, and a lasting impression on the many coaches and the hundreds, if not thousands, of student-athletes he interacted with over the course of nearly 30 years as Manheim Township’s athletic trainer.
“He exuded Manheim Township,” Blue Streaks’ boys basketball coach Matt Johns said.
A Philadelphia native, Quigley began his 35-year career at Harrisonburg High School in Virginia before coming to Manheim Township in 1989. He stayed at Manheim Township through the end of the 2017-18 school year. It’s only by coincidence both schools go by the same moniker.
“Both are the Blue Streaks,” Chris Christensen said.
Christensen, a 2007 Manheim Township alum who played basketball for the Streaks, is now the basketball coach at rival Warwick. But he still got a “big hug” from Quigley every time Warwick played at Manheim Township the last half-dozen seasons.
“The thing that sticks out in my mind was how good he was to my family,” Mike Melnyk said.
Melynk was the Manheim Township football coach from 1999 through 2011.
“All three of my kids were ball boys when I was coaching at Township,” Melnyk said. “And he always treated them great and made them feel special.”
“Dan knew every kid,” longtime Manheim Township athletic secretary Jill Gaissert said. “He didn’t just know the all-stars. He didn’t just know the starters. He knew the kid sitting on the end of the bench. He knew the last man on the roster.”
Gaissert interacted with Quigley almost daily, with Quigley often stopping in the athletic office at the start of each afternoon to get the rundown on that day’s sporting events at the school. Occasionally, Gaissert said, “He yanked my chain like my big brother. And I fell for it every time.”
Like walking into the office with a serious face and telling Gaissert about something that was upsetting him.
“I would be like, ‘What?’” Gaissert said. “All of a sudden you would see the corners of his mouth start to form a smile.”
Manheim Township girls basketball coach Sean Burkhart had similar interactions.
“He would listen to you if something didn’t go right at a practice or a game,” Burkhart said. “And then he’d form a joke to get your mind going in the right direction.”
Quigley was the recipient of the National Athletic Trainers' Association Athletic Trainer Service Award in June 2015. Six months later, he saved the life of Manheim Township girls basketball assistant coach Mike Hackman, who had collapsed at a practice on the Friday afternoon of Nov. 20, 2015.
Quigley started emergency CPR and used an Automated External Defibrillator unit to shock Hackman’s heart.
“I’m in awe a little bit thinking about it now,” Burkhart said. “I can see myself standing there over him and coach, him doing his thing and getting him back. I’m getting chills thinking about it right now of how calm, cool and collected he was.”
Shortly thereafter, Quigley was interviewed by LNP|LancasterOnline about his life-saving actions, which he humbly downplayed: “I was just happy to be able to be there for that.”
“He was not only an athletic trainer,” Evans said. “He was a father, a friend, a confidant. He did a lot of things for a lot of people. That continuity of care, it’s pretty heavy in my world. ...he was a good man who cared about others. His life was well-lived even though it was cut short.”
There will be a Memorial Mass celebrated at St. John Neumann in Dan's memory at a later time, for which an announcement will be published. If you would like to make a contribution in Quigs' memory, please give to The V Foundation at v.org. To send a condolence to his family, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com.
It is with a heavy heart that we share news of the passing of longtime Streaks’ Athletic Trainer, Mr. Dan Quigley.— Manheim Township HS - Boys Lacrosse (@MTLacrosse) May 6, 2020
An institution in Lancaster athletics and a tremendous friend and confidante... We’ll miss you, Quigs.#OnceAStreakAlwaysAStreak pic.twitter.com/PIR5NhvI9p
It is with sad news that I share that we lost our former longtime MT athletic trainer Dan Quigley. He was an awesome trainer and friend. He will be missed. He was my favorite ND leprechaun who lost the Miami-ND bet! RIP @quigsatc pic.twitter.com/1oVrPBLbf4— Coach Evans (@canes77) May 6, 2020
It is with sad news that I share that we lost our former longtime MT athletic trainer Dan Quigley. He was an awesome trainer and friend. He will be missed. He was my favorite ND leprechaun who lost the Miami-ND bet! RIP @quigsatc pic.twitter.com/1oVrPBLbf4— Coach Evans (@canes77) May 6, 2020
Lost one of the good guys today! Helped me throughout my life and my family in numerous ways. Quigs spent his life working to help others on and off the field. He greeted me with a hug before every away game at MT even though I became a Warrior. You will be missed!— Chris Christensen (@CoachChristnsn) May 6, 2020
RIP @quigsatc
Oh wow, so sorry to hear this. He was awesome. I graduated a million years ago and would still be back on campus running and he always remembered me. #RIP <3— Heather Neary (@HeatherLNeary) May 7, 2020
Echoing so many others,my first stint with Quigs was from '98-'12, had a second later. We have great trainers now. It's hard to imagine any trainer spending 20+ years at a district today.His commitment existed through decades of coaches, players, and players. RIP @quigsatc https://t.co/6tL9YSOFIa— Matt Johns (@CoachMLJohns) May 7, 2020
Dan Quigs.. RIP.. all my children played multiple sports at MT and Dan at one time or another .. cared for them. Many years after their graduation, when I ran into Quigs, the first thing he would ask is how each of them were doing... call it old school.. he cared. RIP DQ https://t.co/YmFQl7vC0u— Dennis Stratton (@dennisscg) May 7, 2020
He taught at @HarrisonburgHS, when I was a student, and was very kind. So sorry to hear this. And what a wonderful story. https://t.co/JUXNFPEM0A— Cara Ellen Modisett (@CaraModisett) May 8, 2020
I am saddened to hear of the passing of our neighboring colleague. Quiggs, thank you for all you have done for our profession and being a great mentor when I first started working at Warwick. You have touched so many lives and will be greatly missed.— Warwick ATC (@warwickat) May 7, 2020
So sad about Quigs 💔 He got to Twp after I graduated but you never would have known it, every time I stepped foot on campus (which is a few times a year 😇) he treated me as one his own. RIP to a positive person in so many lives! 🙏🏼— Stacy Rucci (@stacyrucci33) May 7, 2020
Quigs was a good guy. We had a good chat right before spring sports started, at a CEU event. I am saddened to hear of his passing. https://t.co/Fl58Oo1z0P— Trainer Dave (@TrainerDaveATC) May 7, 2020
Oh, no. This is deeply saddening. I remember Dan well as a class act who cared deeply about the athletes and coaches with whom he worked. He was always quick to lend a helping hand and his wit was undeniable.— Brenda Smoker (@lancgal) May 7, 2020
Dan was a caring professional and all around good guy. Took great care of MT athletes for many years, including my own kids. I’m grateful for his gentle nature and the kindness he demonstrated while doing his job. May peace be with him and his family.— Chris Adams (@adamscsa) May 7, 2020
You will be missed but not forgotten. RIP Quigs. I appreciate all you did for me and my teammates! We are all praying for your family.— George Eager (@MrEagerHHS) May 7, 2020