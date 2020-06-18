Playing a game against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park on June 18, 1977, New York Yankees outfielder Reggie Jackson and manager Billy Martin got into a shouting match and physical scuffle in the dugout.

Martin was upset by Jackson's lack of hustle on balls hit to the superstar in right field.

When Martin sent a defensive replacement into the game for Jackson, the man who became known as Mr. October confronted his manager when he got to the dugout.

The incident could have been much worse had teammates and coaches not separated the two.

The confrontation did not hurt the Yankees on the field. The Bronx Bombers went on to beat the Los Angeles Dodgers in six games to win the 1977 World Series. Jackson was named the series MVP. He hit five home runs in the series, including homers on three straight pitches in the clinching Game Six.

Here's video of the Jackson-Martin confrontation as well as interviews with Yankees who were in the dugout that day.