Lancaster Barnstormers season tickets retain value, even with no Atlantic League baseball in 2020.

Michael Reynolds, the Barnstormers’ General Manager, said last week ticket holders can receive a refund or opt to roll over their tickets to 2021.

“There are added benefits for transferring your account to 2021,’’ Reynolds said. Although he said he couldn’t yet specify, Reynolds added that, “your ticket will have increased value next year.’’

Reynolds said all season ticket holders should have received an email or letter explaining their options. If not, they should call Clipper Magazine Stadium or send an email to info@lancasterbarnstormers.com.

In March, the Barnstormers and the Atlantic League delayed the start of the 2020 season, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The season was finally canceled June 19.

The Atlantic League has since splintered, at least temporarily.

The league’s franchise in Sugar Land, Texas announced plans to at least temporarily leave the AL even before the season was cancelled. Sugar Land is hosting a four-team league, with all games played at the Sugar Land Skeeters’ ballpark in the suburbs of Houston, in July and August.

The AL’s Long Island Ducks, High Point (N.C.) Rockers and Southern Maryland Blue Crabs are apparently still working on forming a league with other minor-league clubs for a 70-game season from mid-July through September.

That project has hit a snag due to a mandate issued by the states of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut last week, requiring a 14-day quarantine for travelers from states with a high level of coronavirus cases, including North Carolina.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

The Barnstormers and York Revolution are limited by the Pennsylvania Department of Health requirement that games cannot be played with gatherings of 250 or more people.

The clubs are still planning some form of a “War of the Roses,’’ rivalry between Lancaster and York this summer. Reynolds said the clubs sent a health and safety plan for those games to the state DOH last week.

Meanwhile, the Barnstormers have turned Clipper Magazine Stadium into a multipurpose community center and entertainment facility.

A summer movie series began June 26, and will continue every Friday-through-Sunday. The Broken Bat Craft Beer Deck Bar & Grill is open from 4-11 p.m. every Wednesday-through-Saturday.

Reynolds said Pro Baseball Report, a scouting service with headquarters in Manheim, is using the ballpark for prospect showcases and camps several weekends throughout the summer.

The Barnstormers laid off 20 of 30 full-time employees when the season was suspended. There are still 10 full-time employees, although Reynolds said the club has hired some seasonal employees to work at the Broken Bat and movie nights.

The Barnstormers are owned by Lancaster Baseball, LLC. The Lancaster County Redevelopment Authority owns Clipper Magazine Stadium and leases it to the team.

“The Barnstormers are in an exceptionally difficult situation right now,” LCRA President Matthew Sternberg said in April.

“We've been in contact with them, having discussions, with a lot of ideas back and forth. There are no imminent solutions. No decisions have been made. But we are determined to do what it takes to get them through this.”