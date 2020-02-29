MECHANICSBURG — On Friday, he called his shot. On Saturday, he made it.
After winning his first District Three gold medal Friday, Cocalico's Zach Sherk shifted his focus to earning another. He wasn't just going to win the 100-yard breaststroke, but, as he declared with confidence, he was going to break a district record in the process.
The senior fulfilled his promise on Saturday, pulling away from the competition to defend his title and win the breaststroke in 56.53 seconds, a new District Three record about a second faster than the pace set three years ago.
Sherk's gold was one of 26 medals — including six golds — won by Lancaster County swimmers on the final day of the district swimming championships at Cumberland Valley.
Donegal's Jake Houck, Ethan Shonk and Jordynn Park, Northern Lebanon's Brookelle Anderson and Cedar Crest's Logan Smith also won gold — all but Smith in Class 2A — securing their spots at the PIAA championships at Bucknell University in two weeks.
Cocalico’s Zach Sherk, stands atop the medal stand after winng the 100 yard breaststroke, during the PIAA District 3 2A Boys Swimming Championships at Cumberland Valley High School Saturday Feb. 29, 2020.
Cocalico’s zach Sherk, shakes hands with his fellow medalists before getting his gold medal for the 100 yard breaststroke, during the PIAA District 3 2A Boys Swimming Championships at Cumberland Valley High School Saturday Feb. 29, 2020.
Cocalico’s Rob Gehman, shakes hands with his fellow medalists after placing fourth in the 100 yard breaststroke, during the PIAA District 3 2A Boys Swimming Championships at Cumberland Valley High School Saturday Feb. 29, 2020.
Lancaster Catholic head coach Dan Mikula, left, and his son Ziggy Mikula, cheer on their team as they swim the 400 freestyle relay, during the PIAA District 3 2A Boys Swimming Championships at Cumberland Valley High School Saturday Feb. 29, 2020.
Lancaster Catholic’s Nick DiBattista, bottom, swims the first leg of the 400 freestyle relay, during the PIAA District 3 2A Boys Swimming Championships at Cumberland Valley High School Saturday Feb. 29, 2020.
Donegal’s Ethan Shonk, right, shakes hands with his fellow medalists, after winning the 100 yard backstroke, during the PIAA District 3 2A Boys Swimming Championships at Cumberland Valley High School Saturday Feb. 29, 2020.
Donegal’s Jake Houck, shakes hand with his fellow medalists, after winning the 100 yard feestyle, during the PIAA District 3 2A Boys Swimming Championships at Cumberland Valley High School Saturday Feb. 29, 2020.
Donegal’s Jordyn Park, stads atop the medal stand after winning the 100 yard breaststroke, during the PIAA District 3 2A Girls Swimming Championships at Cumberland Valley High School Saturday Feb. 29, 2020.
Cedar Crest’s Logan Smith, right, gets a hug and a gold medal from his coach and mom Dawn Smith, after winning the 100 yard breaststroke, during the PIAA District 3 3A Boys Swimming Championships at Cumberland Valley High School Saturday Feb. 29, 2020.
Manheim Twp.’s Liz Perot, wins silver in the 500 yard freestyle, during the PIAA District 3 3A Girls Swimming Championships at Cumberland Valley High School Saturday Feb. 29, 2020. Her time was a personal best and school record.
Manheim Twp.’s Liz Perot, reacts after finishing second in the 500 yard freestyle, during the PIAA District 3 3A Girls Swimming Championships at Cumberland Valley High School Saturday Feb. 29, 2020. This was a personal best and school record for Perot.
Cocalico’s Zach Sherk, stands atop the medal stand after winng the 100 yard breaststroke, during the PIAA District 3 2A Boys Swimming Championships at Cumberland Valley High School Saturday Feb. 29, 2020.
Cocalico’s zach Sherk, shakes hands with his fellow medalists before getting his gold medal for the 100 yard breaststroke, during the PIAA District 3 2A Boys Swimming Championships at Cumberland Valley High School Saturday Feb. 29, 2020.
Cocalico’s Rob Gehman, shakes hands with his fellow medalists after placing fourth in the 100 yard breaststroke, during the PIAA District 3 2A Boys Swimming Championships at Cumberland Valley High School Saturday Feb. 29, 2020.
Lancaster Catholic head coach Dan Mikula, left, and his son Ziggy Mikula, cheer on their team as they swim the 400 freestyle relay, during the PIAA District 3 2A Boys Swimming Championships at Cumberland Valley High School Saturday Feb. 29, 2020.
Lancaster Catholic’s Nick DiBattista, bottom, swims the first leg of the 400 freestyle relay, during the PIAA District 3 2A Boys Swimming Championships at Cumberland Valley High School Saturday Feb. 29, 2020.
Donegal’s Ethan Shonk, right, shakes hands with his fellow medalists, after winning the 100 yard backstroke, during the PIAA District 3 2A Boys Swimming Championships at Cumberland Valley High School Saturday Feb. 29, 2020.
Donegal’s Jake Houck, shakes hand with his fellow medalists, after winning the 100 yard feestyle, during the PIAA District 3 2A Boys Swimming Championships at Cumberland Valley High School Saturday Feb. 29, 2020.
Donegal’s Jordyn Park, stads atop the medal stand after winning the 100 yard breaststroke, during the PIAA District 3 2A Girls Swimming Championships at Cumberland Valley High School Saturday Feb. 29, 2020.
Cedar Crest’s Logan Smith, right, gets a hug and a gold medal from his coach and mom Dawn Smith, after winning the 100 yard breaststroke, during the PIAA District 3 3A Boys Swimming Championships at Cumberland Valley High School Saturday Feb. 29, 2020.
Manheim Twp.’s Liz Perot, wins silver in the 500 yard freestyle, during the PIAA District 3 3A Girls Swimming Championships at Cumberland Valley High School Saturday Feb. 29, 2020. Her time was a personal best and school record.
Manheim Twp.’s Liz Perot, reacts after finishing second in the 500 yard freestyle, during the PIAA District 3 3A Girls Swimming Championships at Cumberland Valley High School Saturday Feb. 29, 2020. This was a personal best and school record for Perot.
CHRIS KNIGHT Staff Photographer
Houck opened the meet with an easy win in the 100 freestyle, taking an early lead and defending his title with a 45.93 finish for his second gold medal of the weekend. Two events later, Shonk powered off the wall on his final 50 for the win in the 100 backstroke.
Sherk left no doubt in the breaststroke putting more than a body length between him and the nearest competitor in the final heat and winning by more than a second and a half to get the record.
“That was my goal coming in, but I was really surprised that I broke what I did three weeks ago (56.72 at the Lancaster-Lebanon League championships),” Sherk said. “I just wanted to put together a good swim and that swim — best time ever, and (I'm) very confident to go into states with that time.”
Anderson was confident she had won silver in the girls 100 freestyle until getting a message from her mom.
The senior dropped 2.90 seconds from her seed time, winning the second of three heats in 53.21. When the final swimmers touched the wall, there was only one time faster. But, as her mother informed her via text, that swimmer had been disqualified.
Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
“I really can't believe it; it hasn't sunk in yet. It's just crazy,” Anderson said. “I was like, ‘How did that even happen?’ I was seeded 10th and I just got first.”
Park added the final gold medal in Class 2A, locking in at the far end of the pool and separating from the pack in the final 50 yards of the 100 breaststroke.
“My race felt really strong,” the junior said. “I usually die during the second 50 (yards), that's what gets me, especially that last 25, I can feel myself getting really tired. But I just felt really strong and my momentum just kept going all throughout the race.”
Donegal’s Jordynn Park (lane 3) wins gold in the 100 breaststroke. Junior shaves 1.71 seconds from her seed time, clocking in at 1:03.50. Teammate Hailey Fry (lane 7) 8th #D3Swimmingpic.twitter.com/VBcSwzIKyu
The final 50 yards were also key for Smith in the 3A boys breaststroke.
While the sophomore might argue that he's not a “second-half swimmer,” Saturday's race was nearly identical to his finish at the L-L championships, where a late push secured gold.
“Going out did not feel the best,” Smith said. “I could tell I was hanging right there with everyone and then I found my stroke on the second lap and just kind of took off from there.”
Manheim Township swimmers wouldn't let the meet close without posting two more big times in the Class 3A meet.
Alex Salembier made his move in the 100 backstroke, dropping 1.28 seconds from his seed time to win the third of four heats. His time of 54 seconds held up for a bronze medal.
The cheers from the Blue Streaks' bench only grew louder in the girls 500 freestyle as Liz Perot pulled into second place. She couldn't overtake Wilson's Shelby Kahn, but shaved 5.83 seconds from her seed time to break the school record with a 5:03.92 finish for the silver.