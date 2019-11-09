Three former Lancaster-Lebanon League soccer players playing for Messiah College earned recognition this past week.
Named to the MAC Commonwealth’s first team for the women was Manheim Central grad Kayla Herr while, for the men, Lancaster Mennonite grad Ben Lefever was chosen rookie of the year.
Also for the women’s team, Manheim Township grad Maddie Kohl was selected for the Academic All-District Men’s and Women’s Soccer Teams, selected by the College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA).
Herr, a sophomore midfielder who has started all 20 games for Messiah, has four goals and an assist.
“(Kayla) is the rock in the middle of the field who wins so many balls for us and protects the back line,” said Messiah women’s soccer coach Scott Frey in an email. “She is such a steady and solid player that has a tireless work rate.”
Kohl, a junior midfielder who has also started all 20 games, has eight goal and eight assists to rank third on the team with 24 points. She earned the academic honor after carrying a 3.85 grade point average as an accounting major.
“(Maddie) is a dynamic midfielder who is a one-on-one threat,” said Frey. “She creates so much of our attack with her ability to break pressure on her own and run at the back line. ... Her energy and work on the defensive side of the ball has been a big part of our success as well.”
The Falcons improved to 18-1-1 with a 3-0 win over Arcadia Saturday for their 17th MAC Commonwealth championship.
Kohl was also on the All-MAC Commonwealth second team.
Also playing for the Messiah women’s team is Shae Stoltzfus (Lancaster Mennonite), who has played in 11 games and has one assist.
Lefever, a freshman midfielder, has started 19 of 20 games for the Falcons, who are 16-2-2 after a 2-1 win over Lycoming in the MAC Commonwealth championship game Saturday at Grantham. He has six goals and an assist.
Also for the Falcons, senior goalkeeper Nate Flanders (Lancaster Mennonite), who has an .828 save percentage and .530 goals against average, both tops in the conference, was named to the All-MAC Commonwealth second team
Kiki Jefferson (Lancaster Catholic)
The 6-foot-1 freshman guard scored 17 points in her first game for the James Madison women’s basketball team, which defeated Longwood 93-53 on Wednesday.
Jefferson played 25 minutes, shot 5 for 10 from the field, including 3 for 6 from 3-point range, was 4 for 4 at the foul line and had nine rebounds, three assists and three steals for the Dukes, who played at Villanova Saturday night.
James Madison was 29-6, 17-1 in the Colonial Athletic Conference, and advanced to the WNIT semifinals last year.
Blessing Bowman (Garden Spot) and Michaela Singer (Annville-Cleona)
The two Lancaster-Lebanon League grads earned first team honors on the Colonial States Athletic Conference field hockey all-star team.
Bowman, a junior midfielder, started all 18 games for Lancaster Bible College, which was 3-15, 1-5 in the CSAC, and had two goals and three assists.
Singer, a junior forward, started all 17 games for for Wilson, which was 9-8, 4-2 in the conference, and had a team-high 17 goals, which was second in the CSAC, and three assists.
Lancaster Bible junior defender Corryn Wolgemuth (Manheim Central) was an honorable mention selection and Becky Elliott was the coach of the year. The Chargers also received the CSAC 3D Award, for best demonstrating the Division III philosophy of “discover, develop, dedicate.”
Christopher Scharf (Elizabethtown)
The Dickinson sophomore was named to the All-Centennial Conference men’s cross country second team, it was announced Thursday.
Scharf placed eighth at the conference meet with a time of 25:36.3 and was the Red Devils’ No. 2 runner all season. His best finish was third at the Little Three Championships.
Twin brother Charles Scharf placed 16th at the CC meet with a time of 25:59.4 for Dickinson.
Jeff Campagna (Lancaster Catholic)
The Lebanon Valley junior placed 17th at the Middle Atlantic Conference championships Nov. 2 at Frederick, Maryland.
Campagna’s time of 26:23.8 in the 8K race helped the Dutchmen finish fourth overall.
Also for Lebanon Valley, Jordan Berger (Northern Lebanon) was 26th in 26:36.1.
Christopher Myers (Lancaster Catholic)
The Elizabethtown senior placed fourth overall in the Landmark Conference cross country championship race Nov. 2 at Colmar Manor, Maryland.
Running the 5-mile course in 26:42.48, Myers’ finish helped the Blue Jays capture their sixth straight Landmark championship.
Also for the Blue Jays, sophomore Adam Wolfe (Cedar Crest) placed 12th in 27:11.92 and freshman Devin Soto (Lancaster Catholic) was 58th in 30:03.99.
Christopher Schiavone (Hill School/Mount Joy)
The Franklin & Marshall junior was named Centennial Conference men’s swimmer of the week, it was announced Tuesday.
Schiavone, who earned his third swimmer of the week honor, won four events, leading F&M over No. 14 Swarthmore. The junior touched first in the 50 freestyle and 100 free, and was part of the winning 200 medley and 400 free relays.
His 100 free and 50 free times are currently third and fourth in Division III, while the Diplomats’ 400 free relay team boasts the third-best time in the nation.
Grace Sensenig (Ephrata)
The Indiana senior midfielder received the Big Ten Conference field hockey Sportsmanship Award, it was announced Wednesday.
Students chosen for the award have distinguished themselves through sportsmanship and ethical behavior.
Sensenig came off the bench this season to help the backline defense, playing in 16 games for the Hoosiers (5-12).