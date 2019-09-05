We are now onto the third week of the L-L Football Update show, sponsored by Kegel's Produce.
This week, we take a trip to Donegal High School, where the Indians (1-1 overall, 1-0 league) are preparing for their Friday showdown with Columbia (1-1, 0-1).
Before we get to those Week Three matchups, however, LNP sports reporter Jeff Reinhart recaps some of the Week Two highlights (0:30 mark of video).
We move into Week Three with LNP sports reporter John Walk breaking down the Donegal/Columbia game (3:00) and throwing to LNP video reporter Danielle Zulkosky, who chats with Donegal quarterback Trent Weaver, wide receiver Jacob Shoemaker and head coach Chad Risberg (4:30).
Also discussed is the big crossover game of Manheim Central (2-0) at Warwick (2-0) coming up this Friday (6:45) and much more.
To watch the full show, click the 'play' button on the video above.