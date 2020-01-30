Wes Gilbert's goal with 10:12 remaining gave Penn Manor a 5-4 win over Palmyra in a Central Pennsylvania Interscholastic Hockey League Viola Division game Wednesday at Klick Lewis Arena.
The Comets (7-10-0-0), with players from Penn Manor, Lancaster Catholic, Lancaster Country Day and Solanco, led 4-2 through the end of the first period with two goals from Penn Manor's Max Jesberger and one each from Lancaster Catholic's Liam Besecker and Lancaster Country Day's Gilbert. The Cougars (1-17-0-0) rallied with a pair of goals from Cole Heisey before Gilbert's go-ahead tally.
Penn Manor's Cara Jandzio made 13 saves to help the Comets earn their second win in their last three games. At the other end, Palmyra's Cameron McIntyre made 17 saves.
Wednesday's Other Scores
Bears Division
Merriman Weare Cup at Hersheypark Arena
Hershey 2, Lower Dauphin 1
Friday's Schedule
Bears Division
Hershey vs. Palmyra at Klick Lewis Arena, 6:45 p.m.
Cumberland Valley vs. Manheim Township at Lancaster Ice Rink, 7:15 p.m.
Susquehanna vs. Lower Dauphin at Twin Ponds, 8:30 p.m.
Viola Division
Penn Manor vs. Central York at York Ice Arena, 7:15 p.m.
Twin Valley vs. Keystone Kraken at Twin Ponds, 8:15 p.m.
Annville-Cleona vs. Hempfield at Regency Ice Rink, 8:20 p.m.
Susquehannock vs. Manheim Central at Klick Lewis Arena, 8:30 p.m.
Statistics were compiled on the CPIHL's website.