Several Lancaster-Lebanon League football alums had productive outings in college games last week. Below is a recap of those notable performances.
In all, the recap includes 47 players on 22 college teams. Those players combined for 752 offensive yards, four touchdowns, 96 tackles, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, one defensive interception, nine extra-point kicks, one field goal, 16 kickoffs and seven punts.
One player matched a career-high and three others set career-highs while two defensive players notched career-firsts and another notched a season-first.
The players are alums of Annville-Cleona, Cedar Crest, Cocalico, Conestoga Valley, Elco, Elizabethtown, Garden Spot, Lampeter-Strasburg, Lancaster Catholic, Manheim Central, Manheim Township, McCaskey, Northern Lebanon, Penn Manor, Pequea Valley, Warwick or Wilson.
Central Connecticut State University sophomore linebacker Foday Jalloh (Wilson) had a team-high 11 tackles along with a forced fumble in Saturday’s 38-31 overtime victory against Saint Francis to help the Blue Devils improve to 9-1 overall, 5-0 Northeast Conference.
CCSU Outlasts Saint Francis, 38-31, in Overtime, Matches School-Record With Ninth Victory https://t.co/jCDXevcA6e— CCSU Blue Devils (@CCSUBlueDevils) November 9, 2019
Harvard University sophomore quarterback Luke Emge (Manheim Township) completed one of six attempts for 26 yards with one interception and a two-yard rush attempt in Saturday’s 17-10 loss at Columbia.
University of New Hampshire junior safety Evan Horn (Cedar Crest) had four tackles in Saturday’s 54-16 loss at James Madison.
Temple University redshirt-sophomore kicker Will Mobley (Warwick) went 2-for-2 on extra-point kicks and matched his career-high with a 44-yard field goal, and redshirt-freshman Jose Barbon (Conestoga Valley) had a career-high three receptions for 17 yards in last Thursday’s 17-7 win at South Florida to help the Owls improve to 6-3 overall, 3-2 American Conference.
Mobley ties his career-high with a 44-yarder!— Temple Football (@Temple_FB) November 8, 2019
Temple now leads, 17-7. 14:04 to play! #Greatness #TempleTUFF pic.twitter.com/clAQoKe5EV
Johnson C. Smith University junior linebacker Kyaire Bynum (McCaskey) had two tackles in Saturday’s 34-6 win at Livingstone to help the Golden Bulls improve to 4-6 overall, 3-4 Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association.
East Stroudsburg University sophomore wide receiver/returner Rece Bender (Manheim Township) had four receptions for 80 yards and one touchdown to go along with 72 kickoff return yards on three returns, and junior defensive end Isaiah Reigel (Wilson) made one tackle in Saturday’s 35-10 loss to Shippensburg.
Shippensburg University sophomore kicker David Shank (Elizabethtown) went 5-for-5 on extra-point kicks and averaged 56.7 yards on six kickoffs, and redshirt-freshman linebacker Tyler Simon (Manheim Central) made eight tackles in Saturday’s 35-10 win at East Stroudsburg to help the Raiders improve to 4-6 overall, 4-3 PSAC.
FB: Check out the highlights of the @ShipFootball victory at East Stroudsburg from Saturday night, as the Red Raiders closed out the PSAC East slate with a 35-10 win!— SHIP Sports Info (@ShipURaiders) November 10, 2019
(📹: PSAC Network) pic.twitter.com/vJNtqDoHTY
Millersville University redshirt-junior quarterback Collin Shank (Lampeter-Strasburg) completed three of three pass attempts for 68 yards and one TD, redshirt-senior outside linebacker Zach Button (Wilson) made six tackles, redshirt-junior Lucas Bush (Annville-Cleona) made four tackles and blocked an extra-point kick, junior d-lineman A.J. McCloud (Manheim Township) made one tackle, freshman linebacker Nick Johnson (Wilson) made one tackle in Saturday’s 37-17 loss at Kutztown.
Kutztown University freshman wide receiver Jake Novak (Manheim Central) had three receptions for 33 yards, and sophomore Mason McElroy (Wilson) had a two-yard reception in Saturday’s 37-17 win over Millersville to help the unbeaten Golden Bears improve to 10-0 overall, 7-0 PSAC. It’s the best 10-game start in the 104-year history of the program. Kutztown will host Slippery Rock for the conference championship Saturday.
RECAP | FB | @KUBearsFootball is 10-0 for the first time in program history! The No. 15 Golden Bears ran for 307 yards and forced four turnovers in Saturday's 37-17 win over Millersville. #HereYouRoar https://t.co/BcCEt2AqRj— Kutztown University Athletics (@KUGoldenBears) November 10, 2019
Bloomsburg University redshirt-sophomore d-back Logan Yohn (Elizabethtown) made a career-high with eight tackles in Saturday’s 42-35 loss to Shepherd.
Seton Hill University redshirt-sophomore d-back Alexander Wade (Manheim Township) had one tackle with two pass breakups in Saturday’s 28-14 loss at California University of Pennsylvania.
Slippery Rock University junior d-end Garrett De Bien (Cedar Crest) had three tackles in Saturday’s 56-7 win at Gannon to help The Rock improve to 10-0 overall, 7-0 PSAC. Slippery Rock will travel to Kutztown on Saturday to compete for the conference championship.
FB: Rock football team climbs one spot to No. 8 in the DII national poll, marking its highest ranking of the season: https://t.co/FuOmAvr5Be— Rock Athletics (@Rock_Athletics) November 11, 2019
Albright University senior left tackle Ethan Jones (Garden Spot) got the start, providing protection for sophomore QB Todd Shelley (Lampeter-Strasburg), who completed one of two passes for 11 yards in Saturday’s 20-10 win to help the Lions pick up their first victory of the season, improving to 1-8 overall, 1-6 Middle Atlantic Conference.
Franklin & Marshall College freshman kicker Jack Rodenberger (Manheim Township) averaged 48.4 yards on seven kickoffs with one touchback, sophomore wide receiver Mack Focht (Garden Spot) had three receptions for 42 yards to go along with two tackles, sophomore d-lineman Peyton Snopek (Lancaster Catholic) recorded his first fumble recovery of the season, and sophomore d-lineman Ben Wright (Penn Manor) had two tackles in Saturday’s 44-16 win at Ursinus to help the Diplomats improve to 5-4 overall, 4-4 Centennial Conference.
Grove City College sophomore wide receiver Cam Roth (Garden Spot) had a two-yard reception in Saturday’s 45-28 over Geneva to help the Wolverines improve to 7-2 overall, 6-2 Presidents’ Athletic Conference.
Juniata College sophomore d-lineman Ethan Hurst (Manheim Township) had two tackles and freshman wide receiver Zebulon Fisher (Garden Spot) had an 18-yard reception in Saturday’s 57-26 loss at Johns Hopkins.
King’s College sophomore running back Quincy Clark (Lancaster Catholic) had a two-yard rushing attempt and a five-yard kickoff return in Saturday’s 41-21 loss at Widener.
Lebanon Valley College junior linemen George Thompson (Northern Lebanon) and Dakota Johnson-Ortiz (Warwick) started up front, providing protection for junior QB Kody Kegarise (Manheim Central) completed 14 of 26 attempts for 100 yards and two interceptions to go along with 14 rushing yards on eight attempts in Saturday’s 48-3 loss to Lycoming. Additionally, Dutchman sophomore wide receiver Cameron Niemeyer (Lampeter-Strasburg) had a 15-yard reception and one tackle, junior inside linebacker Tyler Lutz (Manheim Central) made a game-high 10 tackles, junior outside linebacker Tyler Gerhart (Warwick) had two tackles with a pass breakup, sophomore cornerback Grant Gaumer (Elizabethtown) made one tackle, sophomore d-tackle Brandon Brubaker (Cocalico) had seven tackles and made his first career interception, and junior inside linebacker Travis Fischer (Garden Spot) and freshman Joey Underwood (Lampeter-Strasburg) each made two tackles.
Lock Haven University redshirt-sophomore QB Kyle Knight (Elco) completed 10 of 24 passes for 79 yards and two interceptions to go along with 166 rushing yards and one rushing score and a 13-yard touchdown reception, freshman kicker Hunter Hess (Manheim Central) averaged 51.7 yards on three kickoffs, freshman punter Gage Ocker (Cedar Crest) averaged 39 yards on two punts with one touchback, and redshirt-freshman d-back Jaime Rodriguez-Vega (McCaskey) made a career-high four tackles in Saturday’s 56-14 loss to West Chester.
McDaniel College sophomore kicker/punter Peyton Denlinger (Lampeter-Strasburg) went 1-for-1 on extra-point kicks and averaged 34.4 yards on five punts in Saturday’s 49-7 loss at Susquehanna.
Stevenson University senior d-back Kobe Bolanos (Cedar Crest) made three tackles in Saturday’s 42-21 win at Wilkes to help the Mustangs improve to 7-2 overall, 6-1 Middle Atlantic Conference. The victory secured a home game for Stevenson in the Centennial-MAC Bowl Series on Nov. 23.
Wilkes University senior linebacker Gabe Allgyer (Pequea Valley) made eight tackles in Saturday’s 42-21 loss to Stevenson.