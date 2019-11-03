Lancaster-Lebanon League football alums had a busy and productive Saturday in college football action.

Below is a recap of those notable performances. It includes 40 players on 20 college teams.

In all, they accounted for 1,156 total yards gained, six touchdowns, two field goals and 15 extra-point kicks on the offensive side, and 71 tackles, three interceptions and two pass breaksups on the defensive side.

Seven players logged career-highs, career-longs or career-firsts, while three others logged season-highs or season-longs. And a trio of teammates helped their squad wrap up a division crown.

The players are alums of Annville-Cleona, Cedar Crest, Elco, Elizabethtown, Garden Spot, Lampeter-Strasburg, Lancaster Catholic, Manheim Central, Manheim Township, McCaskey, Northern Lebanon, Penn Manor, Pequea Valley, Warwick or Wilson.

***

Central Connecticut State University sophomore linebacker Foday Jalloh (Wilson) had a team-high nine tackles along with his first career interception in Saturday’s 27-13 win at Wagner to help the Blue Devils improve to 8-1 overall, 4-0 Northeast Conference.

Eastern Michigan University sophomore kicker Chad Ryland (Cedar Crest) went 2-for-2 on extra-point kicks and averaged 57.8 yards on four kickoffs, with two touchbacks, in Saturday’s 43-14 loss to Buffalo.

University of New Hampshire junior safety Evan Horn (Cedar Crest) had a single-game career-high two interceptions along with three tackles and a pass breakup in Saturday’s 28-20 win over Villanova to help the Wildcats improve 5-3 overall, 4-1 Colonial Athletic Association.

Johnson C. Smith University junior linebacker Kyaire Bynum (McCaskey) made one tackle in Saturday’s 26-17 win at St. Augstine’s to help the Golden Bulls improve to 3-6 overall, 2-4 Central Intercollegiate Athletic Conference.

East Stroudsburg University sophomore wide receiver/returner Rece Bender (Manheim Township) had a career-high 129 receiving yards on four receptions to go along with his first punt return for a TD this season and set season-highs in kick returns (five), kick return yards (106) and punt return yards (77), and junior defensive end Isaiah Reigel (Wilson) made two tackles in Saturday’s 76-34 loss to Shepherd.

Shippensburg University sophomore kicker/punter David Shank (Elizabethtown) went 9-for-9 on extra-point kicks, averaged 38.5 yards on two punts and averaged 56.7 yards on 10 kickoffs in Saturday’s 65-32 win over Lock Haven to help the Raiders improve to 3-6 overall, 3-3 PSAC.

Lock Haven University redshirt-sophomore quarterback Kyle Knight (Elco) completed 14 of 31 attempts for 159 passing yards, one TD and two interceptions, freshman punter Gage Ocker (Cedar Crest) averaged 31 yards on three punts, and freshman kicker Hunter Hess (Manheim Central) averaged 54.3 yards on six kickoffs in Saturday’s 65-32 loss at Shippensburg.

Millersville University redshirt junior QB Collin Shank (Lampeter-Strasburg) completed 23 of 37 passes for 296 yards and three TDs, redshirt-senior outside linebacker Zach Button (Wilson) made six tackles, redshirt-junior d-lineman Lucas Bush (Annville-Cleona) made a season-high seven tackles and forced a fumble for the first time this season and just the second time in his career, and junior d-lineman A.J. McCloud (Manheim Township) had a career-high four tackles in Saturday’s 26-21 loss to Bloomsburg.

Bloomsburg University redshirt sophomore d-back Logan Yohn (Elizabethtown) made five tackles in Saturday’s 26-21 win at Millersville to help the Huskies improve to 4-5 overall, 3-3 PSAC.

Seton Hill University redshirt-sophomore d-back Alexander Wade (Manheim Township) blocked a punt and tallied one tackle and had a one-yard punt return in Saturday’s 50-23 loss to IUP.

Indiana University of Pennsylvania redshirt-freshman d-lineman Drake Puffenbarger (Manheim Township) made two tackles in Saturday’s 50-23 win at Seton Hill to help the Hawks improve to 8-1 overall, 5-1 PSAC.

Slippery Rock University junior d-end Garrett De Bien (Cedar Crest) made four tackles in Saturday’s 31-28 win over California University of Pennsylvania to help The Rock improve to 9-0 overall, 6-0 PSAC.

Albright University senior left tackle Ethan Jones (Garden Spot) started at left tackle in Saturday’s 36-16 loss at King’s College.

Franklin & Marshall College sophomore wide receiver Mack Focht (Garden Spot) had a career-long 65-yard TD catch, freshman kicker Jack Rodenberger (Manheim Township) made a 22-yard field goal and went 1-for-2 on extra-point kicks while averaging 44.8 yards on four kickoffs, sophomore d-lineman Peyton Snopek (Lancaster Catholic) made three tackles, junior wide receiver/returner Grant Gale (Penn Manor) logged his first career kick returns for a total of 10 yards, and sophomore d-lineman Ben Wright (Penn Manor) tallied two tackles in Saturday’s 17-16 loss at Moravian.

Juniata College freshman receiver/returner Zebulon Fisher (Garden Spot) logged career-highs in kick returns (three) and kick return yards (55), and sophomore d-lineman Ethan Hurst (Manheim Township) had one tackle in Saturday’s 51-21 loss at Dickinson.

Kutztown University sophomore wide receiver Mason McElroy (Wilson) had two catches for 56 yards and a 21-yard punt return, freshman wide receiver Jake Novak (Manheim Central) had three catches for three yards, and redshirt-freshman tight end Tyler Borg (Lititz Christian via Warwick) had a 25-yard reception in Saturday’s 30-17 win at West Chester to help the undefeated Golden Bears (9-0 overall, 6-0 PSAC) win the PSAC East Division crown.

Lebanon Valley College junior o-linemen George Thompson (Northern Lebanon) and Dakota Johnson-Ortiz (Warwick) both started up front, providing protection for junior QB Kody Kegarise (Manheim Central), who completed 17 of 31 passes for 132 yards to go along with 13 rushing yards on 14 attempts in Saturday’s 42-13 loss to Stevenson. Dutchmen junior wide receiver Andrew Olson (Elco) made six catches for 26 yards to go along with an 8-yard rushing attempt, sophomore wide receiver Cameron Niemeyer (Lampeter-Strasburg) had two catches for 10 yards, junior inside linebacker Tyler Lutz (Manheim Central) made nine tackles, junior outside linebacker Tyler Gerhart (Warwick) made four tackles, and sophomore corner Grant Gaumer (Elizabethtown) made two tackles.

McDaniel College sophomore kicker Peyton Denlinger (Lampeter-Strasburg) made a season-long 43-yard field goal, went 1-for-2 on extra-point kicks and averaged 41.3 yards on six punts, with two dropping inside the opponent’s 20-yard line, in Saturday’s 37-16 loss at Ursinus.

Stevenson University senior d-back Kobe Bolanos (Cedar Crest) made five tackles with two pass breakups in Saturday’s 42-13 win at Lebanon Valley to help the Mustangs improve to 6-2 overall, 5-1 Middle Atlantic Conference.

Wilkes University senior linebacker Gabe Allgyer (Pequea Valley) tallied four tackles in Saturday’s 45-20 win to help the Colonels improve to 7-1 overall, 5-1 Middle Atlantic Conference.