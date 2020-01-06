Below is a recap of notable performances from Lancaster-Lebanon League boys basketball alums in the previous week’s college men’s basketball games (week of Dec. 30).

In all, it includes 23 players on 16 teams. Those players combined for 318 points, 156 rebounds, 64 assists, 33 steals and seven blocks.

They are alums of Annville-Cleona, Cocalico, Donegal, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Garden Spot, Hempfield, Lampeter-Strasburg, Lancaster Catholic, Lancaster Mennonite, Lebanon, Manheim Central, Manheim Township, Northern Lebanon, Penn Manor or Solanco.

Lafayette College junior forward Dylan Hastings (Solanco) had three rebounds, two steals, one block and an assist in nine minutes of action off the bench in Thursday’s 73-72 loss at Boston University. ...Hastings had two points and a season-high three assists to go along with three rebounds, one block and a steal in his first start of the season in Sunday’s 78-66 Patriot League loss to Bucknell.

King’s College senior Joe Lonardi (Elizabethtown) had four points and five rebounds in Thursday’s 72-64 win over Penn College to help the Monarchs improve to 6-3 overall. …Lonardi had four rebounds in seven minutes of action off the bench in Saturday’s 85-79 loss at Scranton.

Lancaster Bible College sophomore Jordan Shewbridge (Garden Spot) had 23 points, five steals, four assists and three rebounds, senior Luke Beers (Lampeter-Strasburg) had nine points, five rebounds, three assists and two steals, junior Tyler Hilton (Hempfield) had one rebound and one steal in five minutes of action off the bench, and freshman Adam Stoltzfus (Lampeter-Strasburg) had two points in five minutes of action off the bench in Thursday’s 75-49 win over Juniata to help the Chargers improve to 2-6 overall. ...Shewbridge had eight points and a steal, Beers had four points, six rebounds and a pair of steals, Hilton had two rebounds and a steal in nine minutes of action off the bench, and Stoltzfus had one point and matched his career-high in rebounds (four) in eight minutes of action off the bench in Saturday’s 75-49 loss at Messiah.

Messiah College sophomore Caleb Light (Northern Lebanon) had five points, two rebounds, two assists and a block in 16 minutes of action off the bench in Monday’s 66-49 win at California Luthern University. ...Light had three points, two assists and a rebound in Saturday’s 75-49 win over Lancaster Bible College to help the Falcons improve to 8-4 overall.

Washington (Md.) College sophomore Dilyn Becker (Ephrata) scored a career-high 15 points to go along with two rebounds and two assists in his first career start in Thursday’s 89-57 loss to Christopher Newport.

Cairn University senior Julian Collazo (Lancaster Mennonite) had a season-high 30 points to go along with seven rebounds, four assists and a steal in Monday’s loss. ...Collazo had 20 points, five rebounds and two assists in Friday’s 90-83 loss at Wesley.

Elizabethtown College senior Connor Moffatt (Hempfield) had 22 points and logged season-highs in rebounds (16) and assists (five) to go along with a pair of steals in Monday’s 82-76 win. ... ...Moffatt had 24 points, 15 rebounds and three assists, and sophomore Aidan Trynosky (Cocalico) saw three minutes of action off the bench in Friday’s 80-71 win over Penn State Harrisburg in the first round of the Spooky Nook Tournament. ...Moffatt had 18 points, eight rebounds, four steals and a pair of assists, and Trynosky saw two minutes of action off the bench in Saturday’s 74-71 win over St. Mary’s to help the Blue Jays (6-4) win the Spooky Nook Tournament.

Lebanon Valley College senior Justin Baker (Lebanon) had 12 points, nine rebounds, two assists and a pair of steals in Monday’s 80-68 win over Dickinson in the Randolh-Macon Coaches’ Tournament ...Baker had 16 points, six rebounds, two assists and a steal in Friday’s 69-56 win over Dickinson to help the Dutchmen improve to 5-7 overall.

Lock Haven University freshman Eli Washington (Hempfield) had two points, three rebounds and an assist in his first career start, senior Damian Young (Garden Spot) had three points in six minutes of action off the bench in Friday’s 93-68 loss at IUP.

Delaware Valley University freshman Dwayne Caine, Jr. (Lancaster Catholic) had two points and two rebounds in 10 minutes of action off the bench in Friday’s 70-61 loss to Haverford.

Albright College sophomore Blake Thomson (Cedar Crest) had five points with an assist in nine minutes of action off the bench in Monday’s 92-76 win over Cabrini. ...Thomson had an assist in four minutes of action off the bench, and junior Isaac Burris (Annville-Cleona) had a steal in less than a minute of action off the bench in Saturday’s 74-63 MAC Commonwealth win over Stevenson to help the Lions improve to 8-5 overall, 3-1 conference.

Alvernia University sophomore Avery Walker (Donegal) had nine points, seven rebounds, four assists, two blocks and a steal in Saturday’s 71-68 MAC Commonwealth win over Hood College to help the Golden Wolves improve to 6-6 overall, 2-2 conference.

Franklin & Marshall College junior Brian Hines (Manheim Township) had four points, three rebounds, two assists and a steal in Monday’s 77-69 loss to Susquehanna. ...Hines had 14 points and four rebounds in Saturday’s 62-59 win over Neumann to help the Diplomats improve to 5-6 overall.

Gettysburg College senior Nick Lord (Penn Manor) had four points, five rebounds and a steal in 21 minutes of action off the bench in Monday’s 83-55 loss at Washington & Lee. ...Lord had five points, one rebound and a steal in Saturday’s 63-52 Centennial Conference win at McDaniel to help the Bullets improve to 8-3 overall, 2-2 conference.

Hobart College senior Tucker Lescoe (Cocalico) had nine points, nine assists and seven rebounds, and senior Matt Walsh (Manheim Central) had eight points, three rebounds and a block in 12 minutes of action off the bench in Saturday’s 77-53 win over Ursinus in the first round of the College Park Holiday Inn Tournament to help the Statesmen improve to 8-1 overall. It was Walsh’s first action back since Nov. 26 after having missed the last four games to injury. ...Lescoe had 19 points, five assists and three rebounds, and Walsh had two rebounds and an assist in six minutes of action off the bench in Sunday’s 65-55 win over Catholic to win the College Park Holiday Inn Tournament and help the Statesmen improve to 9-1 overall. Lescoe was named tournament MVP.

Ithaca College junior Bryan Karl (Hempfield) had eight points, seven rebounds, one block and a steal in 13 minutes of action off the bench in Saturday’s 88-83 win over Moravian in the opening round of the Steel Club Classic. ...Karl had five points, two assists and a rebound in 10 minutes off the bench in Sunday’s 101-87 victory over Montclair State in the Steel Club Classic final to help the Bombers improve to 6-2 overall.

Copper Mountain (Calif.) College sophomore Marc Hall (Lancaster Mennonite) had four points, one rebound, one assist and a steal in Saturday’s 63-48 loss to Chaffey.