The second week of college basketball is in the books. Below is a recap of some notable performances from Lancaster-Lebanon League alums in college action from the week of Nov. 11.

It includes 35 players on 22 college teams. Those players combined for 528 points, 220 rebounds, 87 assists, 36 steals and 13 blocks in the previous week of action.

They are alums of Cedar Crest, Cocalico, Donegal, Elco, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Garden Spot, Hempfield, Lancaster Catholic, Lancaster Mennonite, Lebanon, Manheim Central, Manheim Township, McCaskey, Northern Lebanon, Penn Manor, Solanco or Warwick.

Also included is Octorara alum Dom London. He played for the Braves before they joined the L-L.

Saint Joseph’s University junior Taylor Funk (Manheim Central) had 11 points, 11 rebounds and three blocks in Wednesday’s 96-87 win at UCONN to help the Hawks improve to 2-1 overall. ...Funk put up a team-high 15 points on 4-of-6 shooting from 3-point range to go along with three rebounds in Saturday’s 85-68 loss at Loyola-Chicago.

Lafayette College junior forward Dylan Hastings (Solanco) had three points, five rebounds, two assists, two blocks and a steal in 15 minutes of action off the bench in Wednesday’s 72-65 win at Princeton to help the Leopards improve to 2-1 overall. ...Hastings pulled down one rebound in nine minutes of action off the bench in Saturday’s 81-73 loss to Delaware.

Colgate University freshman Ryan Moffatt (Hempfield) had two rebounds in 12 minutes of action off the bench in Wednesday’s 70-54 loss at Syracuse.

Hobart College senior Tucker Lescoe (Cocalico) had a game-high 22 points to go along with seven assists, one rebound and a steal, senior Matt Walsh (Manheim Central) had three points and two rebounds in five minutes of action off the bench in Wednesday’s season-opening 80-76 win at NYU.

Harcum College sophomore Dom London (Octorara alum, D-I Florida Gulf Coast commit) had 20 points, six assists, three rebounds, one steal and a block in Saturday’s 121-86 win at Allegany (Md.) to help the Bears improve to 4-1 overall. ...London tallied 21 points, pulled down six rebounds and dished out a pair of assists in Sunday’s 101-89 win at Cecil County (Md.) to help the Bears improve to 5-1 overall.

Albright University sophomore guard Blake Thomson (Cedar Crest) matched his career-high with eight points to go along with one rebound in 14 minutes of action off the bench in Monday’s season-opening 83-78 win over Penn State Berks. …Thomson had two points, two assists and a rebound in 15 minutes off the bench in Friday’s 83-70 win over Cabrini to help the Lions improve to 2-0 overall.

Cairn University senior guard Julian Collazo (Lancaster Mennonite) poured in 22 points and pulled down nine rebounds, dished out five assists and nabbed one steal in Monday’s season-opening 105-93 loss at Rowan. ...Collazo had 17 points, eight rebounds, four assists and a steal in Fariday’s 99-93 loss to Penn State Abington. He surpassed 1,000 career points in the game.

King’s College senior Joe Lonardi (Elizabethtown) scored two points, pulled down four rebounds and dished out an assist in Tuesday’s 109-99 win over Penn State Worthington to help the Monarchs improve to 2-0 overall. ...Lonardi had 15 points, eight rebounds and a steal in Friday’s 77-61 loss at Susquehanna. ...Lonardi had three points, five rebounds and an assist in Saturday’s 94-88 win over Lehman to help the Monarchs improve to 3-0 overall.

Lancaster Bible College sophomore Jordan Shewbridge (Garden Spot) had 14 points, three rebounds and two steals, senior Luke Beers (Lampeter-Strasburg) had five points, three rebounds and two assists, and freshman Adam Stoltzfus (Lampeter-Strasburg) had three points, two rebounds and an assist in eight minutes off the bench in Tuesday’s season-opening 85-74 loss to Neumann. ...Shewbridge had six points, five assists, three rebounds and three steals, Beers had two points, three rebounds, one block and a steal, and junior Tyler Hilton (Hempfield) had two points in seven minutes of action off the bench in Friday’s 68-54 loss at Franklin & Marshall. …Beers had 10 points, four rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal, Shewbridge had six points, four assists, two rebounds and a steal, Hilton had four points, two steals and a rebound in 16 minutes of action off the bench, and Stoltzfus had two points, one rebound and an assist in eight minutes of action off the bench in Saturday’s 85-74 win over Marywood to help the Chargers improve to 1-2 overall.

Messiah College sophomore Caleb Light (Northern Lebanon) had three points, four rebounds, one block in 31 minutes of action off the bench in Tuesday’s season-opening 78-75 overtime victory at Catholic. ...Light had five points, four steals, two rebounds and an assist in 22 minutes of action off the bench in Friday’s 89-69 win over Clarks Summit to help the Falcons improve to 2-0 overall. ...Light had one assist in 17 minutes of action off the bench in Saturday’s 63-50 loss to Randolph-Macon.

Penn College of Technology junior Damon Kreider (Solanco) had 18 points, nine rebounds, one assist and one steal, and junior Mason Bossert (Elco) had 14 points and one rebound in 24 minutes off the bench in Tuesday’s season-opening 117-105 win at Valley Forge. ...Bossert had five points, three assists and a rebound in Saturday’s 87-80 loss to Rosemont. ...Bossert had 11 points, one rebound and an assist in eight minutes of action off the bench, and Kreider pulled down a rebound in limited action off the bench in Sunday’s 112-105 loss to SUNY Delhi.

Elizabethtown College junior Connor Moffatt (Hempfield) had 22 points, 15 rebounds, five assists, two blocks and a steal in Wednesday’s 87-73 win at Penn State Berks to help the Blue Jays improve to 2-0 overall.

Alvernia University sophomore Avery Walker (Donegal) had four points and four rebounds in Friday’s 71-70 win at SUNY Oneonta to help the Wolves improve to 1-1 overall. ...Walker had six points, three rebounds and a pair of blocks in Saturday’s 75-72 loss to DeSales.

Franklin & Marshall College junior Brian Hines (Manheim Township) had six points and five rebounds in 18 minutes of action off the bench in Friday’s season-opening 68-54 win over Lancaster Bible College. ...Hines had two points and a rebound in eight minutes of action off the bench in Saturday’s 74-66 loss to Christopher Newport.

Gettysburg College senior Nick Lord (Penn Manor) had three points and a rebound in eight minutes of action off the bench in Friday’s season-opening 87-81 win over Southern Virginia. ...Lord had 14 points, six rebounds and an assist in 18 minutes of action off the bench in Saturday’s 78-58 win over SUNY Geneseo to help the Bullets improve to 2-0 overall.

Ithaca (NY) College junior Bryan Karl (Hempfield) had 11 points and a steal in Friday’s season-opening 85-80 loss to Oswego State. ...Karl has six points, a rebound and a steal in 14 minutes of action off the bench in Saturday’s 86-56 win at Elmira to help the Bombers improve to 1-1 overall.

Lebanon Valley College senior Justin Baker (Lebanon) had 17 points, eight rebounds and a block in Friday’s 83-81 overtime win over Penn State Schuylkill to help the Dutchmen improve to 1-1 overall. ...Baker had 10 points, eight rebounds and two assists in Saturday’s 60-46 win over Mount Aloysius to help the Dutchmen improve to 2-1 overall.

Washington (Md.) College sophomore Dilyn Becker (Ephrata) pulled down a pair of rebounds and dished out an assist in five minutes of action off the bench in Sunday’s 78-68 loss to Yeshiva (NY) College.

Penn State Berks freshman Xavian Rodriguez (Ephrata) had seven points, three steals, one rebound, one assist, freshman Jeff Lorah (Elco) had one rebound, one assist, and sophomore Jared Houck (Lampeter-Strasburg) tallied a career-high 14 points to go along with three rebounds and a steal in 17 minutes off the bench in Monday’s 83-78 loss at Albright. ...Lorah had nine points, five rebounds, one assist and a block, Rodriguez had seven points, three rebounds and an assist, and Houck had six points, three rebounds, two assists and a block in 23 minutes of action off the bench in Wednesday’s 87-73 loss to Elizabethtown.

Penn State York sophomore John Gillespie (Lancaster Mennonite) scored 19 points, pulled down three rebounds, nabbed three steals and dished out two assists, sophomore Brad DaBella (Ephrata) tallied eight points, two rebounds and an assist, and sophomore Connor Hostetter (Manheim Central) had three rebounds in 11 minutes of action off the bench in Thursday’s 102-67 win over HACC to help the Lions improve to 2-1 overall.

Penn State Mont Alto freshman Dariel Rivera (McCaskey) had three points and a rebound in a career-high eight minutes of action off the bench in Saturday’s 97-32 win at Christendom to help the Lions improve to 2-2 overall.

Harrisburg Area Community College sophomore Jordan Cipalla (Warwick) had 11 points, five rebounds, four assists and a steal, and sophomore Luis Aquino-Rios (Lebanon) had 16 points and two rebounds off the bench in Tuesday’s 88-73 win at Lehigh Carbon to help the Hawks improve to 1-1 overall. ...Cipalla had nine points, two rebounds, an assist and a steal in Thursday’s 102-67 loss at Penn State York. ...Cipalla had 11 points, two assists and a rebound in Saturday’s 96-63 loss to Delaware Community College.

Northampton Community College freshman Brian McKenzie (McCaskey) had four points, two rebounds and two assists off the bench in Tuesday’s 114-64 win at Luzerne to help the Spartans improve to 4-0 overall. ...McKenzie had three points, one rebound and an assist in seven minutes off the bench in Thursday’s 109-72 win over Delaware County to help the Spartans improve to 5-0 overall. ...McKenzie dished out a team-high four assists in Saturday’s 89-81 win at Passaic (NJ) County to help the Spartans improve to 6-0 overall.

Thaddeus Stevens College sophomore Jon Ware (Lancaster Catholic) had 19 points, five rebounds, seven assists and three steals, sophomore Tyler Owens (McCaskey) had 10 points, 10 rebounds and two assists, and freshman Chase Broderick (Lampeter-Strasburg) had eight points and three rebounds in Wednesday’s 79-67 loss to Central Penn. ...Ware had 15 points, three assists and a steal, Owens had nine points, eight rebounds and a block, and Broderick had six points in Saturday’s 72-56 loss to Montgomery County.