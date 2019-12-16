Below is a recap of some notable performances from Lancaster-Lebanon League boys basketball alums in the previous week’s college men’s basketball action (week of Dec. 9).

In all are listed 18 players on 14 teams. They combined for 157 points, 67 rebounds, 24 assists, 14 steals and two blocked shots, with 10 wins to eight losses.

They are alums of Annville-Cleona, Cedar Crest, Cocalico, Donegal, Ephrata, Hempfield, Lampeter-Strasburg, Lancaster Catholic, Lancaster Mennonite, Manheim Central, Manheim Township, McCaskey, Northern Lebanon, Warwick.

Also included are Lancaster native Michal Seals at NCAA Division II West Virginia State University and Octorara alum/NCAA D-I Florida Gulf Coast commit Dom London at Harcum College.

Colgate University freshman Ryan Moffatt (Hempfield) had one rebound and an assist in five minutes of action off the bench in Wednesday’s 66-58 win over Cornell to help the Raiders improve to 7-4 overall.

Lancaster native Michal Seals had nine points, five assists, three rebounds and two steals for D-II West Virginia State in Wednesday’s 97-92 win over Wheeling Jesuit to help the Yellow Jackets improve to 6-2 overall, 3-2 Mountain East Conference. ...Seals had 11 points, four rebounds, three assists and a steal in Saturday’s 112-84 loss at West Liberty.

Hobart College senior Tucker Lescoe (Cocalico) scored 21 points, pulled down four rebounds, dished out a pair of assists and nabbed a steal in Tuesday’s 75-53 win over Union to help the Statesmen improve to 7-1 overall, 3-0 Liberty League.

Franklin & Marshall College junior Brian Hines (Manheim Township) put up career-highs in points (22), field goals made (eight) and minutes played (40) in his second career start in Tuesday’s 90-81 double-overtime victory at Dickinson to help the Diplomats improve to 3-5 overall, 1-3 Centennial Conference.

Ithaca College junior Bryan Karl (Hempfield) pulled down a rebound in Tuesday’s 68-63 loss at Rochester.

Northern Vermont University freshman Dashaun Archer (Annville-Cleona) had two rebounds and an assist in Tuesday’s 105-95 loss to New England College. ...Archer saw three minutes of action off the bench in Saturday’s 84-81 loss at Elms.

Messiah College sophomore Caleb Light (Northern Lebanon) had two points in 17 minutes of action off the bench in Wednesday’s 63-62 loss at Lycoming. ...Light scored two points in 11 minutes of action off the bench in Saturday’s 69-64 loss to Alvernia.

Albright University sophomore Blake Thomson (Cedar Crest) nabbed a steal in 14 minutes of action off the bench in Saturday’s 78-75 win over Hood College to help the Lions improve to 5-3 overall, 2-1 Middle Atlantic Conference.

Alvernia University sophomore Avery Walker (Donegal) scored two points, blocked a shot and nabbed a steal in Saturday’s 69-64 win at Messiah to help the Golden Wolves improve to 5-4 overall, 1-2 MAC Commonwealth.

Elizabethtown College senior Connor Moffatt (Hempfield) scored 18 points and pulled down four rebounds in Saturday’s 87-80 loss at Marywood.

Penn State York sophomore John Gillespie (Lancaster Mennonite) had eight points, three assists, three steals and a rebound, sophomore Brad DaBella (Ephrata) had five points, one rebound and a steal in 13 minutes of action off the bench, and sophomore Connor Hostetter (Manheim Central) had one rebound in six minutes of action off the bench in Tuesday’s 80-70 loss at Penn State Wilkes-Barre. ...Gillespie had 21 points, 10 rebounds, three assists and two steals, DaBella had 11 points, four rebounds and two assists, and Hostetter had two points, two assists and a rebound in 13 minutes of action off the bench in Friday’s 90-77 win at Penn State Scranton to help York improve to 7-4 overall, 4-2 PSUAC.

Harrisburg Area Community College sophomore Jordan Cipalla (Warwick) had four points and five rebounds in Tuesday’s 97-89 win over Luzerne to help the Hawks improve to 2-8 overall.

Northampton Community College freshman Brian McKenzie (McCaskey) had three points, two rebounds and an assist in seven minutes of action off the bench in Tuesday’s 75-70 win over Thaddeus Stevens.

Thaddeus Stevens College sophomore Tyler Owens (McCaskey) had 11 points, six rebounds, one assist, one block and a steal, sophomore Jon Ware (Lancaster Catholic) had 10 points, six rebounds, three assists and a steal, and freshman Chase Broderick (Lampeter-Strasburg) had two points, two rebounds and an assist off the bench in Tuesday's 75-70 loss at HACC. ...Ware had nine points, four assists, six rebounds and three steals, and Owens had four points and eight rebounds in Thursday’s 56-45 win over Williamson Trade to help the Bulldogs improve to 6-8 overall, 3-5 league.

Harcum College sophomore Dom London (Octorara alum, D-I Florida Gulf Coast commit) had 30 points, five assists, four rebounds, two steals and a block in Tuesday’s 120-69 win at Raritan Valley to help the Bears improve to 9-2 overall.

Penn State Mont Alto freshman Dariel Rivera (McCaskey) pulled down a pair of rebounds in four minutes of action off the bench in Friday’s 102-74 win over Penn State Dubois to help Mont Alto improve to 10-2 overall.