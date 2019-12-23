Below is a recap of notable performances from Lancaster-Lebanon League boys basketball alums in the previous week of men’s college basketball action (week of Dec. 16).

In all, it includes 12 players on nine teams. Those players combined for 83 points, 27 rebounds, 17 assists, six steals and two blocks.

They are alums of Annville-Cleona, Cedar Crest, Donegal, Elco, Ephrata, Hempfield, Lampeter-Strasburg, Lancaster Catholic, Lebanon, Solanco or Warwick.

Also included are notes on Octorara alum Dom London and Lancaster City native Michal Seals, both of whom never played in the L-L League but have ties nonetheless.

Lafayette College junior forward Dylan Hastings (Solanco) had two points, three rebounds and a block in 19 minutes of action off the bench in Thursday’s 96-56 win over Widener to help the Leopards improve to 7-2 overall.

Colgate (NY) University freshman guard Ryan Moffatt (Hempfield) pulled down one rebound and dished out an assist in five minutes of action off the bench in Tuesday’s 89-71 win over Columbia to help the Raiders improve to 9-4 overall.

Lancaster native Michal Seals logged season-highs in points (25), assists (nine), rebounds (six) and steals (three) in Tuesday’s 133-99 win for NCAA D-II West Virginia State over Kentucky Christian.The 133 team points scored by the Yellow Jackets set a new school record for most points scored in a single game. ...Seals had 23 points, four rebounds, three assists and two steals in Friday’s 103-84 win over Bluefield (WV) State to help the Yellow Jackets improve to 8-3 overall.

Lebanon Valley College senior Justin Baker (Lebanon) scored 15 points to go along with four rebounds and a pair of steals in Tuesday’s 88-69 loss at Arcadia.

Albright University sophomore Blake Thomson (Cedar Crest) had three points in 17 minutes of action off the bench in Wednesday’s loss to Carthage College in Puerto Rico. ...Thomas had two points, two assists and one steal in 14 minutes of action off the bench in Thursday’s 68-49 win over Shenandoah in Puerto Rico. Junior Isaac Burris (Annville-Cleona) also saw a couple minutes of playing time off the bench for the Lions (6-4 overall).

Alvernia University sophomore guard Avery Walker (Donegal) had two rebounds in Tuesday’s 76-67 loss to Wesleyan. ...Walker had a season-high 15 points to go along with one steal and a block in Wednesday’s 65-64 loss to Case Western Reserve.

Washington (Md.) College sophomore guard Dilyn Becker (Ephrata) had a season-high seven points to go along with one assist and a rebound in 19 minutes of action off the bench in Wednesday’s 84-73 loss at Ursinus.

Delaware Valley University freshman guard Dwayne Caine, Jr. (Lancaster Catholic) had four points and three rebounds in 10 minutes of action off the bench in Wednesday’s 88-84 loss to Centenary. ...Caine pulled down three rebounds in seven minutes of action off the bench in Friday’s 78-65 win at Bryn Athyn to help the Aggies improve to 4-5 overall.

Harrisburg Area Community College sophomore guard Jordan Cipalla (Warwick) dished out a season-high nine assists to go along with four points in Wednesday’s 98-75 loss to Sheridan (Canada) College.

Penn State Berks sophomore Jared Houck (Lampeter-Strasburg) had a season-high 19 points to go along with five rebounds, two assists and a steal, freshman Jeff Lorah (Elco) had 12 points, two rebounds and an assist, and Xavian Rodriguez (Ephrata) had three rebounds, one assist and a steal in Saturday’s 104-95 loss at Centenary.

Harcum College sophomore Dom London (Octorara alum, D-I Florida Gulf Coast commit) had 22 points, four rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block in Friday’s 106-59 win at Harford to help the Bears improve to 11-2 overall. ...London had 15 points, three rebounds, two steals and an assist in Saturday’s 99-77 win over Potomac (WV) State to helps the Bears improve to 12-2 overall. ...London had eight points, three rebounds and one assist in Sunday’s 83-70 win over Howard (Md.) to help the Bears improve to 13-2 overall.