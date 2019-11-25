Below is a recap of some notable performances from Lancaster-Lebanon League boys basketball alums in men’s college games from the previous week of action.
It includes 37 L-L alums on 21 teams. Additionally, there are notes about Lancaster native Michal Seals and Octorara alum Dom London, both of whom didn’t play in the L-L League but have Lancaster County ties regardless.
All of those players combined for 425 points, 175 rebounds, 91 assists, 25 steals and 10 blocks.
Four players logged career-high marks.
The players included are alums of Cedar Crest, Cocalico, Donegal, Elizabethtown, Elco, Ephrata, Garden Spot, Hempfield, Lampeter-Strasburg, Lancaster Catholic, Lancaster Mennonite, Lebanon, Manheim Central, Manheim Township, McCaskey, Octorara, Northern Lebanon, Penn Manor, Solanco or Warwick.
Saint Joseph’s University junior Taylor Funk (Manheim Central) had 11 points, five rebounds, two blocks and an assist in Thursday’s 70-62 loss to Florida in the opening round of the Charleston Classic in South Carolina. ...Funk had 10 points, five rebounds and two assists in Friday’s 71-69 loss to Missouri State. ...Funk had five points, four rebounds, two assists and a pair of blocks in Sunday’s 76-64 loss to Towson.
Colgate University freshman Ryan Moffatt (Hempfield) had four points and three rebounds in six minutes of action off the bench in Monday’s 91-62 loss at No. 19 Auburn. ...Moffatt had five points, one rebound and a steal in 18 minutes of action off the bench in Thursday’s 89-50 win over SUNY Cortland to help the Raiders improve to 2-3 overall.
Highlights on highlights ✅— Colgate Men's Basketball (@ColgateMBB) November 22, 2019
Back to work and ready for another challenge on Sunday in Green Bay. #GoGate pic.twitter.com/daj1ZfBXY9
Lafayette College junior Dylan Hastings (Solanco) pulled down a pair of rebounds in 12 minutes of action off the bench in Tuesday’s 86-75 win over Penn to help the Leopards improve to 3-2 overall. ...Hastings pulled down a rebound in six minutes of action off the bench in Sunday’s 80-75 loss to Farleigh Dickinson.
Lancaster native Michal Seals had five points, four assists, three rebounds and a steal for D-II West Virginia State University in Tuesday’s 99-93 win over Livingstone to help the Yellow Jackets improve to 2-0 overall. ...Seals had 10 points, three rebounds and three assists in Saturday’s 127-115 loss at Glenville State.
Hobart College senior Tucker Lescoe (Cocalico) put up 18 points, dished out a pair of assists and grabbed a steal, while senior teammate Matt Walsh (Manheim Central) scored five points to along with an assist and a steal in 15 minutes of action off the bench in Tuesday’s 75-74 loss at Brockport. ...Lescoe had eight points, four rebounds, two assists and a steal, and Walsh had six points in 10 minutes of action off the bench in Friday’s 68-56 win over Baldwin Wallace to help the Statesmen improve to 2-1 overall.
https://t.co/zMUpivEgeo pic.twitter.com/JO3k5nsGdn— Hobart Basketball (@HobartHoops) November 19, 2019
Lock Haven University freshman Eli Washington (Hempfield) had four points, one rebound, one assist and a steal in 11 minutes of action off the bench, and senior Damian Young (Garden Spot) had two points, two rebounds and two assists in eight minutes of action off the bench in Monday’s 103-65 win at Carlow to help the Bald Eagles improve to 3-0. ...Washington had three points, three assists and two rebounds in 21 minutes of action off the bench in Saturday’s 73-70 PSAC-opening loss at California University of Pennsylvania. ...Washington had six points and a rebound in nine minutes of action off the bench in Sunday’s 75-70 loss at Slippery Rock.
Cairn University senior Julian Collazo (Lancaster Mennonite) had 11 points, seven rebounds, seven assists and a pair of steals in Tuesday’s 107-93 win at Medgar Evers to help the Highlanders pick up its first win of the season, improving to 1-3 overall. …Collazo had nine points, six rebounds, four assists and a steal in Thursday’s 83-75 loss at Washington (Md.) College. ...Collazo had four points, 13 rebounds, eight assists and a steal in Saturday’s 96-92 win over Penn State Berks to help the Highlanders improve to 2-3 overall.
Washington (Md.) College sophomore Dilyn Becker (Ephrata) had two points, three assists and a block in seven minutes of action off the bench in Thursday’s 83-75 win over Cairn to help the Shoremen improve to 2-2 overall. ...Becker had three points, two rebounds, one assist and a steal in 16 minutes of action off the bench in Saturday’s 85-78 loss to Penn State Harrisburg.
Ithaca College junior Bryan Karl (Hempfield) tallied seven points, pulled down a pair of rebounds and blocked a shot in 12 minutes of action off the bench in Tuesday’s 77-74 win at Cortland to help the Bombers improve to 2-1 overall.
King’s College senior Joey Lonardi (Elizabethtown) collected a career-high 14 rebounds to go along with 10 points and his first block of the season in Tuesday’s 87-75 loss at Muhlenberg. It’s his first double-double of the season and third of his career. ...Lonardi had 13 points, eight rebounds, three assists and a steal in Saturday’s 87-68 win over Elizabethtown to help the Monarchs improve to 4-2 overall.
MBB | ROAD WARRIORS! @KCMBBALL finish their 3-game road stretch tonight as they head to Allentown to take on Muhlenberg College at 7:30 pm #MonarchNation #EarnTheCrown pic.twitter.com/CvgVbKXPbG— King's College Monarchs (@KingsMonarchs) November 19, 2019
Gettysburg College senior Nick Lord (Penn Manor) poured in 19 points, pulled down six rebounds and handed out a pair of assists in 16 minutes of action off the bench in Wednesday’s 98-54 win over Penn State Berks to help the Bullets improve to 3-0 overall. ...Lord had 14 points, two rebounds and a steal in 27 minutes of action in Saturday’s 86-77 to help the Bullets improve to 4-0 overall.
Lancaster Bible College sophomore Jordan Shewbridge (Garden Spot) had a career-high 23 points, three rebounds, two assists and a steal, senior Luke Beers (Lampeter-Strasburg) had six points, one rebound and a steal, junior Tyler Hilton (Hempfield) had six points and matched his career-high in rebounds (five) to go along with two assists and a steal in 23 minutes of action off the bench, and freshman Adam Stoltzfus (Lampeter-Strasburg) had three points, two rebounds, one assist and a steal in 10 minutes of action off the bench in Wednesday’s 93-71 loss at York College.
Lebanon Valley College senior Justin Baker (Lebanon) had 11 points, five rebounds and a steal in Wednesday’s 70-56 loss at Delaware Valley. ...Baker had eight points, seven rebounds, two steals and an assist in Saturday’s 77-57 loss to Gwynedd Mercy.
Messiah College sophomore Caleb Light (Northern Lebanon) had two assists and a rebound in 13 minutes of action off the bench in Wednesday’s 74-71 win at Susquehanna to help the Falcons improve to 3-1 overall.
Alvernia University sophomore Avery Walker (Donegal) had two points and five rebounds, while freshman teammate Elijah Bynum (Lancaster Mennonite) logged the first minutes of his collegiate career in Thursday’s 85-65 win at Penn College to help the Golden Wolves improve to 2-2 overall.
Penn College freshman Bryam Menendez (McCaskey) made his first collegiate bucket, finishing with two points in two minutes of action off the bench in Thursday’s 85-65 loss to Alvernia. ...junior Mason Bossert (Elco) had three points and a rebound in nine minutes of action off the bench in Saturday’s 71-60 loss at Lycoming.
Albright College sophomore Blake Thomson (Cedar Crest) had two rebounds in five minutes of action off the bench in Friday’s 63-55 loss to Franklin & Marshall.
Franklin & Marshall College junior Brian Hines (Manheim Township) had one rebound and a block in three minutes of action off the bench in Friday’s 63-55 win at Albright to help the Diplomats improve to 2-1 overall.
Elizabethtown College senior Connor Moffatt (Hempfield) had six points, nine rebounds, three assists, one block and a steal, and sophomore Aidan Trynosky (Cocalico) had two points, one rebound and an assist in five minutes of action off the bench in Saturday’s 87-68 loss at King’s College.
Penn State Berks freshman Jeff Lorah (Elco) had five points, two assists and one rebound, freshman Xavian Rodriguez (Ephrata) had three rebounds and three assists, and sophomore Jared Houck (Lampeter-Strasburg) had three points, three assists and a rebound in 17 minutes of action off the bench in Wednesday’s 98-54 loss at Gettysburg. ...Lorah had nine points, two assists, one rebound and a steal, Rodriguez had eight points, five rebounds, one assist, one block and a steal, and Houck had 14 points and three assists in 23 minutes of action off the bench in Saturday’s 96-92 loss at Cairn.
Penn State York sophomore John Gillespie (Lancaster Mennonite) had 13 points, six rebounds, one assist and a steal, and sophomore Brad DaBella (Ephrata) had four points, three assists and two rebounds in Friday’s 81-61 win at Penn State New Kensington to help the Lions improve to 3-1 overall, 1-0 PSUAC.
Harrisburg Area Community College freshman Luis Aquino-Rios (Lebanon) had 19 points and sophomore Jordan Cipalla (Warwick) had 16 points in Tuesday’s 106-85 loss at Northampton Community College. ...Cipalla had seven points, four rebounds, one assist and a steal, and Aquino-Rios had 10 points, three assists and a pair of rebounds off the bench in Saturday’s 64-60 loss to Monroe College JV.
Harcum College sophomore Dom London (Octorara) had 15 points, four rebounds and an assist in Saturday’s 92-90 overtime victory over Beaver County to help the Bears improve to 3-1 overall.
Thaddeus Stevens College sophomore Jon Ware (Lancaster Catholic) had 12 points, four assists and four rebounds, sophomore Tyler Owens (McCaskey) had 11 points and 10 rebounds, and freshman Chase Broderick (Lampeter-Strasburg) had 13 points and four rebounds in Tuesday’s 84-64 loss to Philadelphia Community College.
Northampton Community College freshman Brian McKenzie (McCaskey) had one assist in limited action off the bench in Tuesday’s 106-85 win over HACC to help the Spartans improve to 7-0 overall.