With the holiday break in full swing, there wasn’t too much action on the college hardwood in the last week when it comes to teams featuring Lancaster-Lebanon League alums.
With that said, below is a recap of those teams that did play in the past week (week of Dec. 23). In all, it includes five players on five teams. Those players combined for 27 points, 23 rebounds, eight assists, two steals and two blocks.
They are alums of Lebanon, Manheim Township, Northern Lebanon, Penn Manor and Solanco.
***
Lafayette College junior forward Dylan Hastings (Solanco) pulled down six rebounds and blocked a shot in 15 minutes of action off the bench in Sunday’s 67-66 win at Sacred Heart to help the Leopards improve to 8-3 overall.
Franklin & Marshall College junior forward/center Brian Hines (Manheim Township) had four points, 11 rebounds, four assists and a steal in Sunday’s 70-43 win over St. Elizabeth to help the Diplomats improve to 4-5 overall.
Gettysburg College senior Nick Lord (Penn Manor) had 14 points, two rebounds, two assists and a steal in 26 minutes of action off the bench in Sunday’s 81-70 win over St. Mary’s (Md.) College in the opening round of the Washington & Lee Tournament to help the Bullets improve to 7-2 overall.
Lebanon Valley College senior Justin Baker (Lebanon) had six points and three rebounds, and sophomore Wyatt Hawthorne (Mount Calvary Christian) saw two minutes of action off the bench in Sunday’s 94-56 loss at Randolph-Macon College.
Messiah College sophomore Caleb Light (Northern Lebanon) had three points, two assists, one rebound and a block in Saturday’s 92-90 overtime loss to Bethany Lutheran (Minn.) College.