As the college football season nears an end, the number of teams with L-L alums on a roster are dwindling. On the bright side, that means the level of importance is ramping up, as those at the NCAA Division II and III levels are now into the postseason, while those at D-I FCS level will start dancing next week.
With that said, below is a recap of some notable performances from nine L-L alums in the previous week of action.
Those players combined for a made field goal, eight extra-point kicks, four punts, 10 receptions for 128 receiving yards, one receiving TD, 18 tackles and two sacks.
Two players notched career-highs and another notched a season-long.
Eastern Michigan University sophomore kicker Chad Ryland (Cedar Crest) made a 27-yard field goal, went 6-for-6 on extra-point kicks and averaged 54 yards on four kickoffs in last Tuesday’s 45-17 win at defending conference champ Northern Illinois to help the Eagles improve to 6-5 overall, 3-4 Mid-American Conference. The win gives EMU bowl eligibility in consecutive years for the first time, and for just the fifth time overall. The Eagles will finish off the regular season Friday against Kent State.
Q3 | 2:05@c_ryland38 knocks it through and EMU retakes a 21-point lead!— Eastern Michigan Football (@EMUFB) November 20, 2019
EMU 31, NIU 10#EMUEagles🦅| #ETOUGH⛓️ pic.twitter.com/Dxx4xctAqj
Kent State University redshirt-junior punter Derek Adams (Manheim Central) averaged 51.5 yards on four punts, with a season-long 76-yard punt, two punts dropping inside the opponent’s 20-yard line and one going for a touchback in Saturday’s 41-38 overtime win over Ball State to help the Golden Flashes improve to 5-6 overall, 4-3 Mid-American Conference. The 76-yarder was a yard shy of tying his career-long of 77 yards. KSU will aim to become bowl eligible with a win in Friday’s regular season finale at Eastern Michigan.
The Golden Flashes keep their bowl hopes alive with a 41-38 win over Ball State! Dustin Crum records a career-high 470 total yards and scores four total touchdowns. Isaiah McKoy catches a career-high three touchdowns in the win! #FlashFAST | #BTA— Kent State Football (@KentStFootball) November 23, 2019
📰: https://t.co/C6o8ILrooN pic.twitter.com/H4jam2Zkp4
Temple University redshirt-sophomore kicker Will Mobley (Warwick) went 2-for-2 on extra-point kicks, redshirt freshman wide receiver Jose Barbon (Conestoga Valley) caught two passes for a career-high 28 receiving yards, and redshirt freshman wide receiver David Martin-Robinson (Hempfield) had a 12-yard reception in Saturday’s 15-13 loss at Cincinnati.
Central Connecticut State University sophomore linebacker Foday Jalloh (Wilson) had a team-high seven tackles in Saturday’s 43-10 win at Duquesne to help the Blue Devils finish the regular season 11-1 overall and clinch the program’s sixth Northeast Conference title in a row with a perfect 7-0 conference mark. The eighth win in a row matches a program-best and the 11th overall win extends the program-record for single season victories. CCSU will next face Albany in a FCS first-round playoff game Nov. 30.
For only the eighth time in 24 #NECFB seasons, a team has completed an undefeated run through the league schedule.— NEC Football (@NECFootball) November 23, 2019
Congrats @CCSUBlueDevils 😈🏆🎉 pic.twitter.com/qe5LnUHvkV
University of New Hampshire junior safety Evan Horn (Cedar Crest) had a career-high 11 tackles, team-high two sacks and a forced fumble in Saturday’s 28-10 regular season finale win over Maine to help the Wildcats finish the year 6-5 overall, 5-3 Colonial Athletic Conference.
Kutztown University freshman wide receiver Jake Novak (Manheim Central) had four catches for 41 yards and a touchdown to go along with a 9-yard rushing score, and sophomore wide receiver Mason McElroy (Wilson) had three catches for 47 yards in Saturday’s 33-31 NCAA Division II tournament first-round victory over Tiffin. It’s the first time since 2011 the Golden Bears (11-1) advanced to the second round of the tournament, where they’ll host Notre Dame (Ohio) on Nov. 30.
RECAP | FB | Another game down to the wire for @KUBearsFootball and they deliver a 33-31 win over No. 19 Tiffin in the First Round of the NCAA playoffs! #HereYouRoar #D2FB https://t.co/ZR0LKyrKBs— Kutztown University Athletics (@KUGoldenBears) November 23, 2019