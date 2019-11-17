Below is a recap of what were productive outings for several Lancaster-Lebanon League football alums in last week’s college games.

In all, it includes a recap of 45 players on 23 college teams. Two of those teams captured conference championships, while 14 others competed in season finales.

The 45 players listed combined for five touchdowns, 983 yards, 26 punts, four field goals, 86 tackles, one defensive interception and five defensive pass breakups.

Seven players notched a career-high, career-long or a career-first, while one player had a season-high.

They are alums of Annville-Cleona, Cedar Crest, Cocalico, Elco, Elizabethtown, Garden Spot, Hempfield, Lampeter-Strasburg, Lancaster Catholic, Manheim Central, Manheim Township, Northern Lebanon, Warwick or Wilson.

***

Central Connecticut State sophomore linebacker Foday Jalloh (Wilson) had a team-high eight tackles and two pass breakups, and redshirt-sophomore linebacker Leo Quigley (Wilson) had a career-high two tackles in Saturday’s 49-28 win over Robert Morris to help the Blue Devils capture the Northeast Conference championship by improving to 10-1 overall, 6-0 conference. The 10 wins is the new single-season program record for victories.

Davidson (NC) University sophomore punter Evan Pritchard (Hempfield) averaged 38.5 yards on two punts in Saturday’s 42-14 win at Stetson to help the Wildcats improve to 8-3 overall, 5-2 Pioneer Football League.

Eastern Michigan University sophomore kicker Chad Ryland (Cedar Crest) went 6-for-6 on extra-point kicks and averaged 54.6 yards on seven kickoffs in last Tuesday’s 42-14 win at Akron to help the Eagles improve to 5-5 overall, 2-4 Mid-American Conference. EMU next plays at Northern Illinois on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m., televised on ESPN2.

Kent State (Ohio) University redshirt-junior punter Derek Adams (Manheim Central) averaged 42 yards on six punts, with one dropping inside the opponent’s 20-yard line, in last Thursday’s 30-27 win over Buffalo to help the Golden Flashes improve to 4-6 overall, 3-3 Mid-American Conference.

University of New Hampshire junior safety Evan Horn (Cedar Crest) had four tackles, a fumble a fumble recovery and a pair of pass breakups in Saturday’s 24-17 loss at Albany.

Temple University redshirt-sophomore kicker Will Mobley (Warwick) made three field goals (35 yards, 27 yards, 20 yards) and went 2-for-3 on extra-point kicks, redshirt-freshman David Martin-Robinson (Hempfield) had a career-long 32-yard reception, and redshirt-freshman Jose Barbon (Conestoga Valley) had a 14-yard reception in Saturday’s 29-21 win over Tulane to help the Owls improve to 7-3 overall, 4-2 American Conference.

Slippery Rock University junior d-end Garrett De Bien (Cedar Crest) had one tackle in Saturday’s 37-35 loss to Kutztown in the PSAC championship game. The Rock (11-0) will next host a second-round NCAA D-II playoff game Nov. 30.

Kutztown University freshman wide receiver Jake Novak (Manheim Central) had two receptions for 31 yards and sophomore wide receiver Mason McElroy (Wilson) had a three-yard reception in Saturday’s 37-35 loss to undefeated Slippery Rock in the PSAC championship game. The Golden Bears (10-1) will host Tiffin (9-1) in a NCAA D-II first-round playoff game Saturday.

East Stroudsburg University sophomore wide receiver/returner Rece Bender (Manheim Township) had three receptions for 32 yards, including a 10 yard TD catch, and a 95-yard kickoff return for a score, and junior Isaiah Reigel (Wilson) had a two-yard rushing attempt in Saturday’s 41-17 win over Clarion to help the Warriors finish the season 6-5 overall.

Shippensburg University sophomore kicker/punter David Shank (Elizabethtown) made a 26 yard field goal, went 3-for-3 on extra-point kicks, averaged 57.4 yards on five kickoffs with one touchback and averaged 32.2 yards on six punts, with one dropping inside the opponent’s 20-yard line, and redshirt-freshman linebacker Tyler Simon (Manheim Central) had five tackles in Saturday’s 54-24 loss to IUP. The Raiders finished the season 4-7 overall.

Indiana University of Pennsylvania redshirt-freshman d-lineman Drake Puffenbarger (Manheim Township) had one tackle in Saturday’s 54-24 win at Shippensburg to help the Hawks improve to 10-1 overall and clinch a spot in the NCAA Division II tournament, with IUP set to host Shepherd (9-2) on Saturday.

Millersville University redshirt-senior linebacker Zach Button (Wilson) tallied a career-high 15 tackles in his final collegiate game, redshirt-junior d-lineman Lucas Bush (Annville-Cleona) made six tackles, junior d-lineman A.J. McCloud (Manheim Township) had one tackle for loss, and freshman Nick Johnson had a three-yard kick return in Saturday’s 17-7 loss. The Marauders finished the year 2-9 overall.

Bloomsburg University redshirt sophomore d-back Logan Yohn (Elizabethtown) had two tackles and nabbed his first career interceptions (two) in Saturday’s 20-17 win over Edinboro. The Huskies finished the season 5-6 overall.

Seton Hill University redshirt-sophomore d-back Alexander Wade (Manheim Township) made three tackles in Saturday’s 56-24 loss to Shepherd. The Griffins finished the season 2-8 overall.

Albright University senior o-lineman Ethan Jones (Garden Spot) made his final start at left tackle in Saturday’s 28-23 win over Lebanon Valley College to help the Lions finish the season 2-8 overall.

Lebanon Valley College junior linemen George Thompson (Northern Lebanon) and Dakota Johnson-Ortiz (Warwick) both started up front, providing protection for junior QB Kody Kegarise (Manheim Central), who completed 18 of 37 passes for 231 yards, one TD and two interceptions to go along with 58 rushing yards on 11 attempts in Saturday’s 28-23 season finale loss to Albright. Dutchmen junior wide receiver Andrew Olson (Elco) tallied career-highs in receptions (seven) and receiving yards (106), sophomore wide receiver Cameron Niemeyer (Lampeter-Strasburg) had a nine-yard reception, sophomore d-tackle Brandon Brubaker (Cocalico) matched his career-high in tackles (11) to go along with a forced fumble and a fumble recovery, junior linebacker Tyler Lutz (Manheim Central) had nine tackles and a pass breakup, junior linebacker Tyler Gerhart (Warwick) had five tackles and recorded his first fumble recovery of the season, and junior linebacker Travis Fischer (Garden Spot) had one tackle. LVC finished the season 3-7 overall.

Alvernia University freshman o-lineman Jackson Eckman (Lampeter-Strasburg) made his second-straight start up front in Saturday’s 49-28 loss to Misericordia. The Golden Wolves finished the season 2-8 overall.

Franklin & Marshall College freshman kicker Jack Rodenberger (Manheim Township) averaged 56.7 yards on six kickoffs, sophomore d-lineman Peyton Snopek (Lancaster Catholic) had four tackles, and sophomore Mack Focht (Garden Spot) had two tackles in Saturday’s regular season finale 55-7 win over Gettysburg to help the Diplomats improve to 6-4 overall, 5-4 Centennial Conference. F&M will next travel to Misericordia on Saturday in a Centennial-MAC Bowl Series matchup.

Grove City College sophomore Cam Roth (Garden Spot) had season-highs in receptions (three) and receiving yards (23), with a season-long 10-yard catch, in Saturday’s regular season finale 63-0 win at Thiel in the in the 36th annual Mercer County Cup game. The Wolverines finished the season 8-2 overall, 7-2 Presidents’ Athletic Conference. The seven conference wins are the most in program history.

Juniata College freshman wide receiver Zebulon Fisher (Garden Spot) had a 15-yard reception, and sophomore d-lineman Ethan Hurst (Manheim Township) had three tackles in Saturday’s season finale 63-7 loss to Susquehanna. The Eagles finished the year 2-8 overall.

King’s College sophomore running back Quincy Clark (Lancaster Catholic) had an 11-yard reception in Saturday’s regular season finale 24-14 loss to Wilkes. The Monarchs finished the season 5-5 overall.

Lock Haven University redshirt-sophomore QB Kyle Knight (Elco) completed 17 of 21 passes for 242 yards and two TDs to go along with 56 rushing yards on 12 attempts, including a game-winning 31-yard rushing score in the final minutes, freshman kicker Hunter Hess (Manheim Central) averaged 52.8 yards on four kickoffs with one touchback, and freshman punter Gage Ocker (Cedar Crest) averaged 32.7 yards on three punts in Saturday’s season finale 28-27 win over Gannon. The Bald Eagles finished the season 2-9 overall.

McDaniel College sophomore kicker/punter Peyton Denlinger (Lampeter-Strasburg) averaged 38.6 yards on nine punts in Saturday’s season-ending 42-0 loss to Johns Hopkins. The Green Terror finished the season 3-7 overall.

Stevenson University senior d-back Kobe Bolanos (Cedar Crest) made three tackles and had one pass breakup in Saturday’s regular season finale 31-0 win over Lycoming to help the Mustangs improve to 8-2 overall, 7-1 Middle Atlantic Conference. Stevenson will ace Johns Hopkins in a Centennial-MAC Bowl Series game Saturday.