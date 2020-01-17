Third-period goals from Hempfield's Jack Aukamp and Conestoga Valley's Jack Laser and Cameron Macariola helped the Black Knights pull away for a 7-3 win over the Keystone Kraken Friday night in a Central Pennsylvania Interscholastic Hockey League Viola Division game at Lancaster Ice Rink.
The Black Knights (10-5-0-0), with players from Hempfield and Conestoga Valley, jumped to a 2-0 lead behind a pair of first-period goals from Theodore Lountzis and never trailed. Elias Lountzis added two goals, and Conestoga Valley's Joshua Griel made 18 saves. Michael Soule scored two goals for the Kraken (7-7-1-0), whose roster features players from Trinity, Carlisle, Mechanicsburg, Camp Hill, Shippensburg, Chambersburg, Northern York and Spring Grove, and goaltender Vaughn Hennessey made 46 saves.
In Other Viola Division Games
Elizabethtown 7, Manheim Central 4: Avery Merlo's six points paced the Bears (6-8-1-0) to their third win in four games. Merlo assisted on a pair of goals that turned a 1-0 deficit into a 2-1 lead by the end of the first period and scored the first of Elizabethtown's four second-period goals to seize the momentum. Carter Lutter also scored two goals, adding an assist, and Connor Vogelsong stopped 12 shots for Elizabethtown. Austin Nelson had a hat trick for the Barons (0-15-0-1), and Gage McCabe made 44 saves.
Warwick 5, Palmyra 2: Five different players scored goals for the Warriors (9-3-2-1), including Kyle Zimmerman, who also had two assists, and Breanna Cesavice made 26 saves to help Warwick pick up its third win in four games. Gavin Clark and Nate Stalnecker scored for the Cougars (0-15-0-0), and Cameron McIntyre made 33 saves.
In the Bears Division
Lower Dauphin 8, Manheim Township 1: Six points -- a hat trick and three assists -- from Noah Leech powered the Falcons (10-4-0-0) to their second straight win, and their seventh victory in their last eight games. Leech opened the scoring midway through the first period and turned a 3-0 lead into a 5-0 advantage with a pair of goals, separated by 26 seconds, in the second period. Cole McCulley added a pair of third-period goals in a five-point night of his own, and Lower Dauphin goaltender Eric West made 19 saves. Carson Kennedy scored the lone goal for the Blue Streaks (4-11-0-0) in the final minute of the second period, and Manheim Township goaltender Jared Gordon made 26 saves.
Friday's Other Scores
Bears Division
Hershey 6, Cumberland Valley 1
Sunday's Schedule
Viola Division
Warwick vs. Penn Manor at Lancaster Ice Rink, 8:15 p.m.
Monday's Schedule
Bears Division
Hershey vs. Susquehanna Township at Twin Ponds, 7 p.m.
Palmyra vs. Lower Dauphin at Twin Ponds, 7:45 p.m.
Viola Division
West Shore vs. Cedar Crest at Klick Lewis Arena, 8:30 p.m.
Hempfield vs. Elizabethtown at Klick Lewis Arena, 8:30 p.m.
Statistics were compiled on the CPIHL's website.