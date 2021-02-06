McCaskey annually plays the toughest nonleague schedule of any local high school boys basketball team.

Exhibit A is Reading, a perennial power whose defense and length slowed the Red Tornado to a zephyr as the Red Knights eased past McCaskey, 56-45 here Saturday.

“That looked more like a playoff game,’’ McCaskey coach Freddy Ramos said afterward. “That’s why we embrace that schedule. … It’s one thing that, going into our league play, makes us a little different.’’

The Tornado is 4-5 overall, but 4-1 and along in first place in Lancaster-League League Section One. McCaskey bombed section rival Cedar Crest and lost an 80-77 shootout with tough Central York last week, but no shootouts were on Saturday’s docket.

Reading goes 6-6, 6-5 inside, and everybody has wingspan and athleticism.

“They load ball side really well,’’ Ramos said. “And then their length forces your skip passes to be a little high, and they really move with the basketball.’’

McCaskey’s ball and player movement on offense slowed to a near-halt.

The Tornado actually led 9-8 four minutes in, but managed just four points in an 11-minute stretch from there to nearly halftime.

Reading led at that point, 29-15.

“We were putting our point guard (sophomore Jonathan Byrd) in a tough position,’’ Ramos said, “and if anything, we’re playing into the defense’s hand.’’

From early on, it was hard to see how McCaskey could score enough to win. But to their credit, the Tornado hung around.

They managed to get some better off-ball movement, kept fighting, and, had they been able to finish a few times at the rim, might have made it very interesting.

“We had three assists in the first half,’’ Ramos said. “In the second half we had (11). That was off getting the ball to move some more.’’

McCaskey did get two late 3-pointers from Hasan Williams (17 points) to pull within seven, at 52-45, with 87 seconds left.

Reading, which got 17 points from junior guard Ruben Rodriguez, is 12-1, the lone loss to Berks County rival Wilson and all-state guard Stevie Mitchell. The Red Knights fought through the foul trouble of star big Moro Osumanu, who scored just nine.

McCaskey will file it away, learn from it and face all L-L teams the rest of the way.

“I was proud of the way we fought back,’’ Ramos said. “We’ll come in here Monday, we’ll watch some film, and we’ll hold ourselves accountable. It’s something we’ll grow from.’’