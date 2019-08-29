Last week was the kickoff to Lancaster-Lebanon league's 2019 season. Read more about last week's games.

This week, we asked readers to tell us their most-anticipated high school game for week 2.

Here are the results.

Hempfield at Manheim Central

Hempfield (1-0) at Manheim Central (1-0): Section One-Two crossover nonleague matchup. ... Manheim Central enters this game having won 26 regular-season games in a row, dating back to 2016. However, the Barons are still looking for their first offensive touchdown of the season, as last week’s points came on three Nate Reed field goals and a Chris Pagano fumble recovery for a TD in the 16-7 win over Susquehanna Township.

Now, Manheim Central faces an unconventional 3-3 stack Hempfield defense that held Dallastown to three points in last week’s 26-3 Black Knights’ victory.

Preview written by John Walk. Read more here.

Votes received: 53

Penn Manor at Lampeter Strasburg

Penn Manor (1-0) at Lampeter-Strasburg (1-0): Conestoga Valley's offense started moving the ball a little more effectively against Penn Manor's 4-4 defense in the second half of last week’s matchup, in part by mixing some passes with some designed QB runs and option pitch plays. A Penn Manor victory would give the Comets a 2-0 start for the first time since 2013.

Preview written by John Walk. Read more here.

Votes received: 19

Here are the rest of the results:

Cocalico at Cedar Cliff (Thursday): 14 votes

Lancaster Catholic at Columbia: 14 votes

Manheim Township at Dallastown: 13 votes

Warwick at Garden Spot: 10 votes

Elizabethtown at Dover: 9 votes

Donegal at Pequea Valley: 8 votes

Ephrata at Northern Lebanon: 6 votes

Octorara at Annville-Cleona (Thursday): 4 votes

Wilson at Governor Mifflin: 4 votes

Solanco at Kennard-Dale: 4 votes

York at McCaskey: 3 votes

New Oxford at Conestoga Valley: 3 votes

Elco at Lebanon: 3 votes

Hershey at Cedar Crest: 1 vote

