Readers pick this week's most-anticipated games for L-L football league

This week marks the first week of football season for those in the L-L football league.

We asked readers to tell us their most-anticipated game for this week.

Here are the results.

Central Dauphin East at Manheim Township

Huge expectations for the Blue Streaks, who return 18 starters from last year’s 10-win club. That includes 10 top tacklers on defense, and gunslinger QB Harrison Kirk, a Colgate commit.

Votes received: 18

Susquehanna Township at Manheim Central

The Barons open defense of their back-to-back D3-5A championships at home against an Indians’ team featuring rugged Penn State recruit D-tackle Fatorma Mulbah.

Central QB Evan Simon, a Rutgers recruit, is poised for a big senior season — and to help get the Barons back on the big stage in a couple of months. Central will be going for its 26th regular-season victory in a row in this showdown.

Votes received: 17

Here are the rest of the results:

- Ephrata at Warwick: 13 votes

- Elizabethtown at Donegal: 13 votes

- Camp Hill at Lancaster Catholic: 10 votes

- Penn Manor at Conestoga Valley: 9 votes

- Central Dauphin at Wilson: 9 votes

- Cocalico at Conrad Weiser: 5 votes

- Lebanon at Cedar Crest: 5 votes

- Dallastown at Hempfield: 4 votes

- Red Lion at McCaskey: 3 votes

- Spring Grove at Lampeter-Strasburg: 3 votes

- Columbia at Eastern York: 3 votes

- Kennard-Dale at Pequea Valley: 2 votes

- Northeastern at Solanco: 1 vote

- Garden Spot at Daniel Boone: 0 votes

- Annville-Cleona at Milton Hershey: 0 votes

- Elco at Susquenita: 0 votes

- Pine Grove at Northern Lebanon: 0 votes

- Pottstown at Octorara: 0 votes

