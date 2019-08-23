Readers pick this week's most-anticipated games for L-L football league

This week marks the first week of football season for those in the L-L football league.
We asked readers to tell us their most-anticipated game for this week.
Here are the results.
Central Dauphin East at Manheim Township
Huge expectations for the Blue Streaks, who return 18 starters from last year’s 10-win club. That includes 10 top tacklers on defense, and gunslinger QB Harrison Kirk, a Colgate commit.
Votes received: 18
Susquehanna Township at Manheim Central
The Barons open defense of their back-to-back D3-5A championships at home against an Indians’ team featuring rugged Penn State recruit D-tackle Fatorma Mulbah.
Central QB Evan Simon, a Rutgers recruit, is poised for a big senior season — and to help get the Barons back on the big stage in a couple of months. Central will be going for its 26th regular-season victory in a row in this showdown.
Votes received: 17
Click here for a preview of each of tomorrow's games.
Here are the rest of the results:
- Ephrata at Warwick: 13 votes
- Elizabethtown at Donegal: 13 votes
- Camp Hill at Lancaster Catholic: 10 votes
- Penn Manor at Conestoga Valley: 9 votes
- Central Dauphin at Wilson: 9 votes
- Cocalico at Conrad Weiser: 5 votes
- Lebanon at Cedar Crest: 5 votes
- Dallastown at Hempfield: 4 votes
- Red Lion at McCaskey: 3 votes
- Spring Grove at Lampeter-Strasburg: 3 votes
- Columbia at Eastern York: 3 votes
- Kennard-Dale at Pequea Valley: 2 votes
- Northeastern at Solanco: 1 vote
- Garden Spot at Daniel Boone: 0 votes
- Annville-Cleona at Milton Hershey: 0 votes
- Elco at Susquenita: 0 votes
- Pine Grove at Northern Lebanon: 0 votes
- Pottstown at Octorara: 0 votes