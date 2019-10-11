It's Week 8 of the regular season of the Lancaster-Lebanon football league games.

Read our coverage of the past seven weeks of football happenings here.

We asked readers to tell us their most-anticipated high school game for week 8.

Here were their answers.

Warwick at Wilson

Warwick (3-1, 6-1) at Wilson (2-1, 6-1): After a Week Five home loss to Manheim Township, Wilson responded emphatically with a 42-7 win at Hempfield. The win moved Wilson coach Doug Dahms into a tie with John Gurski for the most victories in program history (151). ... The last time Warwick won at Wilson was 2007.

Preview written by John Walk.

Votes received: 17

Solanco at Lampeter-Strasburg

Solanco (2-1, 5-2) at Lampeter-Strasburg (2-1, 5-2): Milk Jug trophy game. L-S leads the trophy series, 6-3. Solanco won last year, 48-27. L-S shifts to Section Three next season, but they will continue the Milk Jug series as a nonleague game. ... The Mules’ Veer attack has put up a league-best 2,394 total rushing yards, led by top L-L rusher Nick Yannutz (148 carries, 1,026 rushing yards, 6.9 yards per carry, 13 TDs). Solanco faces an L-S defense holding opponents to 106 rushing yards a game, the fourth-best clip in the league.

Preview written by John Walk.

Votes received: 15

Here are the rest of the votes submitted by readers.

Cedar Crest at Manheim Township: 13 votes

Conestoga Valley at Manheim Central: 10 votes

Cocalico at Garden Spot: 3 votes

Ephrata at Lebanon: 3 votes

Donegal at Annville-Cleona: 2 votes

Octorara at Columbia: 2 votes

Elizabethtown at Penn Manor: 1 vote

Elco at Pequea Valley: 1 vote

McCaskey at Hempfield: 0 votes

Lancaster Catholic at Northern Lebanon: 0 votes