We're almost three-quarters done the regular season of the Lancaster-Lebanon football league games.

Read our coverage of the past six weeks of football happenings here.

We asked readers to tell us their most-anticipated high school game for week 7.

Here were their answers.

Editor's note: The Pequea Valley at Annville-Cleona game has been postponed to Monday. Read more below.

Manheim Township at Warwick

Manheim Township (2-0, 6-0) at Warwick (3-0, 6-0): Story lines aplenty here, as the top-ranked District 3 teams — the Blue Streaks in Class 6A and the Warriors in 5A — will duke it out, with the winner remaining unscathed and alone in first place. Township, which has won 10 regular-season games in a row, will bring the league’s top-ranked defense (149 yards a game against) and Warwick, which has won nine regular-season games in a row, will bring the league’s top-ranked offense (441 yards, 48 points a game) into this much-anticipated collision.

Preview written by Jeff Reinhart. Read more here.

Votes received: 73

Manheim Central at Lampeter-Strasburg

Manheim Central (2-0, 4-2) at Lampeter-Strasburg (2-0, 5-1): The Barons have rediscovered their mojo; after back-to-back losses for the first time since 2014, Central has won two games in a row behind a firecracker-hot passing attack: Evan Simon has thrown for 637 yards with five TD strikes and Colby Wagner has 22 catches for 433 yards and three TD grabs in the last two games. Conversely, the Pioneers will bring the league’s second-ranked defense (166 yards a game against) into this first-place clash, and L-S has allowed the second-fewest passing yards (408) in the league.

Preview written by Jeff Reinhart. Read more here.

Votes received: 24

Here are the rest of the votes submitted by readers.

Conestoga Valley at Cocalico: 7 votes

Elco at Donegal: 5 votes

Solanco at McCaskey: 4 votes

Pequea Valley at Annville-Cleona: 1 vote

Wilson at Hempfield: 1 vote

Columbia at Ephrata: 1 vote

Lancaster Catholic at Octorara: 1 vote

Penn Manor at Cedar Crest: 1 vote

Lebanon at Northern Lebanon: 1 vote

Elizabethtown at Garden Spot: 1 vote