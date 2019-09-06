Friday marks the start of the third week of football season for the Lancaster-Lebanon league.

We asked readers to tell us their most-anticipated high school game for Week 3.

Here are the picks.

Manheim Central at Warwick

Manheim Central (2-0) at Warwick (2-0): One of the most intriguing matchups on Friday’s slate — not only in L-L League circles, but around District 3 and the state — these undefeated Class 5A heavyweights are set to duke it out at Grosh Field, where the Barons will put their shiny 27-game regular-season unbeaten streak on the line.

Central’s top priority: Slowing down Warwick’s smoking-hot offense, which is averaging 503 yards a game and has produced a league-best 117 points behind QB Joey McCracken, who leads the league with 610 passing yards and eight TD throws.

Votes received: 90

Central Dauphin at Manheim Township

Central Dauphin (1-1) at Manheim Township (2-0): It’s a rematch of last year’s D3-6A quarterfinals, when the Rams rode into Neffsville and pinned a 27-0 loss on the Blue Streaks. This appears to be a different Township animal, however; the Streaks outscored their first two foes by a blistering 99-13, and they are cranking out 437 yards and 49 points a game. This will be the fifth meeting in three years between the Streaks and the Rams, who must solve Township’s rock-solid defense.

Votes received: 28

Columbia at Donegal: 20 votes

Governor Mifflin at Cocalico: 14 votes

Annville-Cleona at Ephrata: 7 votes

Lancaster Catholic at Elco: 6 votes

Northern Lebanon at Octorara: 6 votes

Hempfield at Central York: 5 votes

Dallastown at Penn Manor: 5 votes

Solanco at New Oxford: 5 votes

Lampeter-Strasburg at West York: 5 votes

Conrad Weiser at Elizabethtown: 4 votes

Lebanon at Pequea Valley: 3 votes

Wilson at Spring-Ford: 2 votes

Cedar Crest at York: 1 vote

Spring Grove at Conestoga Valley: 0 votes

Garden Spot at Palmyra: 0 votes

McCaskey at Reading: 0 votes