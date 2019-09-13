We're in the fourth week of football season for the Lancaster-Lebanon league.

We asked readers to tell us their most-anticipated high school game for Week 4.

Here are the picks.

Ephrata at Lancaster Catholic

Ephrata (2-0 league, 2-1 overall) at Lancaster Catholic (2-0, 3-0): A matchup between a pair of first-place teams. The Crusaders now own the league’s longest current regular-season win streak (13 games), while Ephrata is off to the best three-game start since 2010.

Votes received: 29

Manheim Central at Wilson

Manheim Central (2-1) at Wilson (3-0): Manheim Central will try to avoid back-to-back losses, something that hasn't happened to the Barons since 2014, which was Mike Williams’ final season on the job. That year, Central fell to Cocalico 26-24 in Manheim on Oct. 17, and then the Barons dropped a 21-14 decision at Garden Spot the next week. ... Wilson leads Manheim Central in the all-time series, 6-4. Central won in comeback fashion last year, 20-10.

Votes received: 27

Here are the rest of the vote totals received this week:

- Garden Spot at Solanco: 23 votes

- Warwick at Hempfield: 22 votes

- Conestoga Valley at Lampeter-Strasburg: 17 votes

- Elizabethtown at Cocalico: 10 votes

- Donegal at Lebanon: 8 votes

- Pequea Valley at Columbia: 6 votes

- Penn Manor at Manheim Township: 5 votes

- Cedar Crest at McCaskey: 1 vote

- Annville-Cleona at Northern Lebanon: 1 vote

- Octorara at Elco: 0 votes