It's week 5 of the football season for the Lancaster-Lebanon league.

Read our coverage of the past give weeks of football here.

We asked readers to tell us their most-anticipated high school game for Week 5.

Here are their picks.

Manheim Township at Cocalico

Manheim Township (1-0, 4-0) at Cocalico (1-0, 4-0): The Streaks have some seriously scary defensive stats; Township is giving up just 135 yards a game, tops in the L-L League, and in 16 quarters so far this season, the Streaks have allowed a grand total of 89 rushing yards, and they are yielding — wait for it — negative-2.8 yards per carry. Tack on 13 QB sacks, 35 tackles for losses and nine takeaways, and Township’s defense has been air tight. The Streaks must now curtail Cocalico’s powerful Veer attack, which has amassed 1,065 rushing yards, and averages 350 yards and 40 points a game.

Preview written by Jeff Reinhart. Read more here.

Votes received: 42

Conestoga Valley at Solanco (Saturday game)

Conestoga Valley (0-1, 0-4) at Solanco (1-0, 3-1): It’s Solanco Fair time, and that means the Golden Mules’ annual Saturday night home game, with the Buckskins coming to town looking to change their fortunes. CV has had a couple of close calls, but the Bucks have had a hard time stopping people. And now CV must cope with the league’s top-ranked rushing attack; Solanco has gouged out 1,376 rushing yards, and FB Nick Yannutz is the league’s top ground gainer (78-659, 7 TD).

Preview written by Jeff Reinhart. Read more here.

Votes received: 13

Here are the rest of the votes received this week:

- Donegal at Ephrata: 10 votes

- Manheim Central at Elizabethtown: 9 votes

- Columbia at Annville-Cleona: 6 votes

- Warwick at McCaskey: 5 votes

- Lampeter-Strasburg at Garden Spot: 5 votes

- Hempfield at Cedar Crest: 4 votes

- Lancaster Catholic at Lebanon: 4 votes

- Pequea Valley at Octorara: 4 votes

- Wilson at Penn Manor: 0 votes

- Elco at Northern Lebanon: 0 votes