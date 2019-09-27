We're in the back half of the regular season of the Lancaster-Lebanon football league games.

We asked readers to tell us their most-anticipated high school game for Week 6.

Here are the picks.

Manheim Township at Wilson

Manheim Township (1-0 league, 5-0 overall) at Wilson (1-0, 5-0): Two years ago Manheim Township snapped Wilson’s 68-game L-L League regular-season win streak. But Wilson got payback in 2018 in the form of a 16-14 victory. And Friday could again be a defensive slugfest between the league’s top-two run defenses.

Votes received: 39

Cocalico at Manheim Central

Cocalico (1-0, 4-1) at Manheim Central (1-0, 3-2): Manheim Central has won 19 Section Two games in a row, and has beat Cocalico five straight times, including in the District Three playoffs each of the last three years. The last time the Eagles beat the Barons was in the 2016 regular season in a 28-24 victory, when Noah Palm was a starting freshman safety.

Votes received: 35

Here are the rest of the votes received:

Warwick at Cedar Crest: 16 votes

Annville-Cleona at Lancaster Catholic: 7 votes

Solanco at Elizabethtown: 6 votes

Lampeter-Strasburg at Hempfield: 5 votes

Octorara at Donegal: 4 votes

Lebanon at Columbia: 3 votes

Ephrata at Elco: 2 votes

Northern Lebanon at Pequea Valley: 2 votes

Garden Spot at Conestoga Valley: 2 votes

McCaskey at Penn Manor: 0 votes