Patient Zero: Gobert's health scare shuts down NBA for now

Toronto Raptors center Serge Ibaka (9) guards against Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) in the first half during an NBA basketball game Monday, March 9, 2020, in Salt Lake City.

 Rick Bowmer

The NBA suspended its season Wednesday after Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert tested positive for the coronavirus, as reported by the Associated Press.

On Monday, Gobert jokingly touching all the microphones and tape recorders following a news conference. Two days later he tested positive for COVId-19.

Here's Gobert touching the mics.

And here's reaction to the shutdown from some of those involved including players LeBron James and Steph Curry and Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban.

