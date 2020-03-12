The NBA suspended its season Wednesday after Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert tested positive for the coronavirus, as reported by the Associated Press.

On Monday, Gobert jokingly touching all the microphones and tape recorders following a news conference. Two days later he tested positive for COVId-19.

Here's Gobert touching the mics.

Here's Rudy Gobert on Monday touching all the microphones in the media room on purpose.Here we are on Wednesday, and Rudy Gobert was just confirmed to have coronavirus, causing the NBA to suspend the season.Unbelievable. pic.twitter.com/6BF7q3n9ao — matthew ashlock (@themattashlock) March 12, 2020

And here's reaction to the shutdown from some of those involved including players LeBron James and Steph Curry and Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban.

Luka Doncic gives his reaction to the NBA suspending the season. 👀😳 #MFFL #Mavs pic.twitter.com/23bKtYt5Vm — Mavs Nation (@MavsNationCP) March 12, 2020

Man we cancelling sporting events, school, office work, etc etc. What we really need to cancel is 2020! 🤦🏾‍♂️. Damn it’s been a rough 3 months. God bless and stay safe🙏🏾 — LeBron James (@KingJames) March 12, 2020

"This is much bigger than basketball."Mark Cuban speaks on the NBA shutdown. pic.twitter.com/RWwoJl8VTq — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) March 12, 2020

Mark Cuban’s reaction to the news that the NBA Season has been suspendedpic.twitter.com/a41ihhXmdk — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) March 12, 2020