Here's a look at reaction from the sports world via Twitter to rioters storming the U.S. Capitol Wednesday.
Philadelphia 76ers coach Doc Rivers
“Could you imagine today if those were all black people storming The Capitol and what would have happened?”Powerful comments from Doc Rivers pregame, worth your time listening to the full thing. @FOX29philly pic.twitter.com/bScsAfmlGo— Kristen Rodgers (@KristenERodgers) January 6, 2021
VCU basketball coach Mike Rhoades
Mike Rhoades was asked about the events in DC today during his postgame press conference. Here was his response: pic.twitter.com/DpE08jU2gf— Wayne Epps Jr. (@wayneeppsjr) January 7, 2021
Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr
More from Steve Kerr after tonight's game. Still reflecting on what happened today at the Capitol building. Not pulling any punches. @kron4news pic.twitter.com/LlkNp5YJ7o— Jason Dumas (@JDumasReports) January 7, 2021
New Orleans Pelicans coach Stan Van Gundy
This is the stuff of coups we have seen in other countries.— Stan Van Gundy (@realStanVG) January 6, 2021
Would the federal response at the Capitol now be the same if it were Black Lives Matters protesters physically forcing their way into the building? Remember the response in Oregon that was said to be needed to protect federal property?— Stan Van Gundy (@realStanVG) January 6, 2021
Miam Heat and Boston Celtics players take a knee during the anthem before Wednesday's game.
Heat and Celtics players kneel for anthem. pic.twitter.com/2QrAtszPaT— Ira Winderman (@IraHeatBeat) January 7, 2021
Statement from the players of the Boston Celtics and the Miami HEAT#BlackLivesStillMatter pic.twitter.com/RtpAOJfxh3— Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) January 7, 2021
Milwaukee Bucks and Detroit Pistons took a knee after the opening tip.
The Bucks and Pistons took a knee following tonight's tip-off(via @NBATV)pic.twitter.com/De99gWvaKA— Sports Illustrated (@SInow) January 7, 2021
Toronto Raptors and Phoenix Suns before Wednesday's game.
Unity pic.twitter.com/NFbX3BnX4g— Phoenix Suns (@Suns) January 7, 2021
Atlanta Hawks coach Lloyd Pierce weighs in.
Atlanta Hawks coach Lloyd Pierce on what is going on today at the US Capitol building pic.twitter.com/B32ewainZ9— Ben Stinar (@BenStinar) January 6, 2021
Celtics' Jaylen Brown
Jaylen Brown, referencing Martin Luther King Jr.: “There is two split different America’s. In one America you get killed by sleeping in your car, selling cigarettes or playing in your backyard. In another America, you get to storm the Capitol. No tear gas, no massive arrests.” pic.twitter.com/hjsW1MhHZ6— Chris Grenham (@chrisgrenham) January 7, 2021
What defines an act of terrorism ? What’s more un-American than storming the capital— Jaylen Brown (@FCHWPO) January 7, 2021
Taking a knee is disrespectful to America but storming the capital is not— Jaylen Brown (@FCHWPO) January 7, 2021
Former Phillies and Red Sox pitcher Curt Schilling
You cowards sat on your hands, did nothing while liberal trash looted rioted and burned for air Jordan’s and big screens, sit back, stfu, and watch folks start a confrontation for shit that matters like rights, democracy and the end of govt corruption. #itshappening— President Elect Curt Schilling (@gehrig38) January 7, 2021