Here's a look at reaction from the sports world via Twitter to rioters storming the U.S. Capitol Wednesday.

Philadelphia 76ers coach Doc Rivers

“Could you imagine today if those were all black people storming The Capitol and what would have happened?”Powerful comments from Doc Rivers pregame, worth your time listening to the full thing. @FOX29philly pic.twitter.com/bScsAfmlGo — Kristen Rodgers (@KristenERodgers) January 6, 2021

VCU basketball coach Mike Rhoades

Mike Rhoades was asked about the events in DC today during his postgame press conference. Here was his response: pic.twitter.com/DpE08jU2gf — Wayne Epps Jr. (@wayneeppsjr) January 7, 2021

Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr

More from Steve Kerr after tonight's game. Still reflecting on what happened today at the Capitol building. Not pulling any punches. @kron4news pic.twitter.com/LlkNp5YJ7o — Jason Dumas (@JDumasReports) January 7, 2021

New Orleans Pelicans coach Stan Van Gundy

This is the stuff of coups we have seen in other countries. — Stan Van Gundy (@realStanVG) January 6, 2021

Would the federal response at the Capitol now be the same if it were Black Lives Matters protesters physically forcing their way into the building? Remember the response in Oregon that was said to be needed to protect federal property? — Stan Van Gundy (@realStanVG) January 6, 2021

Miam Heat and Boston Celtics players take a knee during the anthem before Wednesday's game.

Heat and Celtics players kneel for anthem. pic.twitter.com/2QrAtszPaT — Ira Winderman (@IraHeatBeat) January 7, 2021

Statement from the players of the Boston Celtics and the Miami HEAT#BlackLivesStillMatter pic.twitter.com/RtpAOJfxh3 — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) January 7, 2021

Milwaukee Bucks and Detroit Pistons took a knee after the opening tip.

The Bucks and Pistons took a knee following tonight's tip-off(via @NBATV)pic.twitter.com/De99gWvaKA — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) January 7, 2021

Toronto Raptors and Phoenix Suns before Wednesday's game.

Atlanta Hawks coach Lloyd Pierce weighs in.

Atlanta Hawks coach Lloyd Pierce on what is going on today at the US Capitol building pic.twitter.com/B32ewainZ9 — Ben Stinar (@BenStinar) January 6, 2021

Celtics' Jaylen Brown

Jaylen Brown, referencing Martin Luther King Jr.: “There is two split different America’s. In one America you get killed by sleeping in your car, selling cigarettes or playing in your backyard. In another America, you get to storm the Capitol. No tear gas, no massive arrests.” pic.twitter.com/hjsW1MhHZ6 — Chris Grenham (@chrisgrenham) January 7, 2021

What defines an act of terrorism ? What’s more un-American than storming the capital — Jaylen Brown (@FCHWPO) January 7, 2021

Taking a knee is disrespectful to America but storming the capital is not — Jaylen Brown (@FCHWPO) January 7, 2021

Former Phillies and Red Sox pitcher Curt Schilling

You cowards sat on your hands, did nothing while liberal trash looted rioted and burned for air Jordan’s and big screens, sit back, stfu, and watch folks start a confrontation for shit that matters like rights, democracy and the end of govt corruption. #itshappening — President Elect Curt Schilling (@gehrig38) January 7, 2021