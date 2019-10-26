It took 185 minutes of game time, over the course of 12 months, but Lancaster Catholic’s girls soccer team finally solved the problem of scoring on James Buchanan.
Brynn Rathsam collected a sweet diagonal pass from Amanda Mueller — staying just onsides — took three or four touches and deposited the game-winning goal from just outside the 6-yard box as the Crusaders (16-3-1) advanced to Tuesday’s District Three Class 2A semifinals with a 1-0 victory.
It was Rathsam’s 25th goal of the season, Mueller’s seventh assist.
Catholic will face Elco, a 9-1 winner over Littlestown, site and time to be determined.
The Rockets (13-6) played a kick-and-run style that pulled Catholic out of its customary offensive sets, forcing them to build out of the back while defending the defensive third.
Defensively, it allowed the Rockets time to create an impenetrable wall, forcing Catholic to take shots from outside the 20s.
Didn’t help that Catholic had not played a minute of soccer that mattered in the two weeks since being eliminated in the first round of the L-L playoffs.
“They did a great job of packing it in,” said Catholic coach John Jones, “and we kind of got used to it.
“We’re a mature team. We know how to handle these adversities.”
The Crusaders put five shots on goal in the first half, and two corner kicks, part of 13 offensive chances.
The Rockets fashioned four shots, as well as 13 chances before both teams retired to their corners to figure it out.
“We talked about it at halftime,” said Jones. “We said, we can’t be doing this.
“We finally settled down and played our brand of soccer.”
Still, time was clicking down and there were those pesky zeroes on the scoreboard.
Then the ball came to Mueller.
“I got the ball and I knew Brynn was up top,” Mueller said. “We play off each other and I trusted she was there.”
In Class 3A
Elco 9, Littlestown 1: The Raiders (15-4-1) scored six first half goals to pace the rout.
Katelyn Rueppel had a hat trick, Tanisha Grewal and Natalie Swngholm each scored twice and Carley Kleinfelter and Kailey Eckhart added goals for Elco.
In Class 4A
Hempfield 1, Manheim Township 1 (Hempfield wins 4-3 on PKs): The Blue Streaks (12-6) struck in the 8th minute when Rachel Hoover converted Caroline Wood’s short corner kick.
Hempfield (14-4-1) answered 11 minutes later on Anika Haski’s unassisted goal and the teams battled to a draw over the next 90 minutes.
Ephrata 1, Central Dauphin 1 (Ephrata wins 5-4 on PKs): Carly Holochuck’s conversion on the fifth and decisive round of PKs sent the Mountaineers (20-1-2) into the semifinals to take on defending champion Cumberland Valley, Tuesday, site and time to be announced.
Abbie Wiest’s goal in the 38th minute drew the Mountaineers even and the teams played even over the next 72 minutes, with Jocelyn Umana standing tall in the first overtime, stopping four CD shots.
Cumberland Valley 3, Conestoga Valley 2 (OT): Caroline Schultz’s goal in the first OT period sent the Eagles (15-1-1) into the semifinals.
The Eagles scored one minute in, answered by Maddie Delgado’s goal in the 12th minute. With the Eagles up 2-1, Delgado pulled the Buckskins even with 26 minutes to play and had a chance to win the game in OT, but was stoned by Eagles keeper Abigail Miller.
In Class 1A
Camp Hill 7, Lancaster Country Day 1: The Lions (20-0) scored four first half goals and were never threatened. The Cougars’ Julia Mocny scored in the 71st minute.
Fairfield 1, Annville-Cleona 0: Fairfield’s second-half goal ended the Dutchmen’s season.