Los Angeles Rams safety Nick Scott (33) celebrates his interception on a pass by Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady with cornerback Darious Williams (11) during the first half of an NFL divisional round playoff football game Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)

Nick Scott is heading to the Super Bowl. Scott, a Lancaster native who graduated from Fairfax High School in Virginia and played his college ball at Penn State, is a safety for the NFC champion Los Angeles Rams. Scott and his teammates will take on the AFC's Cincinnati Bengals in the big game Feb. 13.

So far, Scott has had a memorable postseason. During the Rams' win over the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship game, Scott had a big hit on Niners wide receiver Deebo Samuel. The hit forced Samuel temporarily from the game.

Here are two views of Scott's hit on Samuel. The play drew a penalty flag. But after discussion, officials decided the hit was legal.

In the Rams 30-27 victory at Tampa Bay in the Divisional Round, Scott intercepted Tom Brady. The last interception Brady will have thrown in his career, if the Buccaneers QB decides to retire.

Scott played for the Nittany Lions from the 2015 through 2018. As a freshman, he played running back. He played defensive back his final three seasons at Penn State.

Scott who was selected by the Rams in the seventh round of the 2017 draft, intercepted two passes during the 2021 regular season.

