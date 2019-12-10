Ricky Rahne used to say he didn’t want to be a head coach.

“When you can get a guy who wants to be the best coordinator in college football and doesn’t want to be a head coach, that’s like finding a unicorn,” James Franklin said over the summer.

Except that the unicorn just became a Monarch. Rahne will be introduced as the new head coach at Old Dominion Wednesday.

Old Dominion, in Norfolk, Va., is on an 11-game losing streak and has gone 11-26 since a very good 2016 season, leading the Monarchs to part ways with Bobby Wilder

Rahne has been with Franklin for nine years, back to Vanderbilt. He’s been OC for only two seasons plus the 2017 Fiesta Bowl win over Washington that was his first game a play-caller and might have been his best.

Unfortunately, and unfairly, the moment he’ll be most remembered for here was the fourth-and-five run call, stuffed by Ohio State, that effectively ended Penn State’s 2018, 27-26 loss to the Buckeyes.

Now what?

Franklin could promote from within, as he did with Rahne when OC Joe Moorhead left to become head man at Mississippi State two years ago.

Gerad Parker, Penn State’s wide receivers coach, has the title of passing game coordinator now, and has been an interim head coach at Purdue. Tyler Bowen, who replaced Rahne as tight ends coach when Rahne became OC, was OC at Fordham after Moorhead left there to come to Penn State.

There are outside candidates with connections, including Minnesota OC Kirk Ciarrocca, a Red Land High School and Temple University product, and Ohio State QB coach/passing game coordinator Mike Yurcich, who played at California, Pa. and, in 2013, went straight from OC at Shippensburg to OC at Oklahoma State.

But the big name here is Joe Brady, who in one year as passing game coordinator at LSU took quarterback Joe Burrow from pretty good to the Heisman Trophy, and the Tigers’ offense from the 1970s to the cutting edge of the cutting edge.

Brady was a grad assistant, under Moorhead/Franklin, at Penn State in 2015-16. Then he worked under Sean Peyton with the New Orleans Saints. He’s 30, and looks not much older than his players.

He said last week he “absolutely,’’ plans to be at LSU in 2020. Texas, looking for an OC, is likely to make a run at him, if it hasn’t already. Brady is making a reported $435,000 (remember, he’s not even a coordinator yet) although that’s about to change, in a big way, whether he stays or goes.

Franklin, of course, has a list that includes all the above and several dozen we’ve never heard of. He also has a team, and in particular an offense, with a chance to make a national splash in 2020.

Talking about his new contract extension Sunday, Franklin said, “Really what the contract is about is consistency. And then it’s about some areas we need to take the next step in.’’

This is more about the second sentence of that quote than the first. Can Franklin win a spending race with the likes of Texas and LSU? How committed is Penn State to the college football arms race?

Recruiting is the most important thing college football coaches do. Hiring assistant coaches is the second-most important, particularly for a CEO-style coach like Franklin.

Rahne has handed Franklin a problem that’s really an opportunity.