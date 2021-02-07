If you squint, you can see the finish line of the Lancaster-Lebanon League girls basketball section races.

Just the head-to-head section matchups will count toward determining section champions this winter. Because of everyone’s truncated schedules and rescheduling headaches — a lot of games to make-up in an increasingly smaller window — the league is recommending that every team plays its crossover games, but those clashes won’t count in the section standings.

League officials are hoping for a return to normalcy next season. They also haven’t released the playoff brackets for the current campaign just yet. Word is only the section champions will make the bracket, but no word on how the matchups will look with the five-section format. Stay tuned.

Heading into this week, there is intrigue in all five section races, with the Feb. 22 deadline date looming. Here are some key games to watch in the coming days, plus some news and notables from around the league ...

MONDAY, FEB. 8

Cocalico at Manheim Central: The Eagles (5-1 league, 9-1 overall) are in the driver’s seat in the Section 3 chase, and Cocalico would clinch no worse than a tie for the title with a win over the Barons. Central’s top priority: Defending Eagles’ catch-and-shoot snipers Izzy Mack and Kiersten Shipton, who have combined for 24 3-pointers during Cocalico’s five-game winning streak. Before last Thursday’s OT loss against Solanco, Central had won seven out of eight and was on Cocalico’s heels in the section chase. The Barons (4-3, 8-4) will still have a say in who claims the crown, with Lampeter-Strasburg (5-2, 6-3) still very much in the mix. The Pioneers finish up their head-to-head section schedule Monday at home vs. Garden Spot. ... Cocalico had a key win over L-S last Thursday. ... Central's signature win: A crossover victory over Lancaster Catholic last weekend.

TUESDAY, FEB. 9

Columbia at Lancaster Mennonite: The Blazers (7-0, 8-4) lead the pack, and the Crimson Tide (5-1, 7-2) is right on Mennonite’s heels, so this game will go a long way in determining the Section 5 winner. Mennonite arc sniper Jayla Rivera is at 14.6 points with seven 3-pointers in the last three games; the Tide must mark her on the perimeter. The Blazers beat the Tide 65-54 back on Jan. 12 in Columbia. The rematch could inch Mennonite closer to section gold — or force a tie in the loss column for the top spot. ... Columbia had a clutch road win at Annville-Cleona last Friday. ... Mennonite rallied valiantly, but dropped a nonleague clash at Solanco on Saturday.

Elizabethtown at Ephrata: The Bears (4-0, 4-0) are trying to pry the Section 2 crown away from the Mountaineers (4-1, 5-2), who could potentially force a tie for the top spot in the loss column with a victory here; E-town has a Monday makeup date at Lebanon first, so we’ll see where everyone stands come Tuesday evening. The Bears must defend Ephrata ace Jasmine Griffin, who is at 21.3 points with three treys during the Mounts’ three-game winning streak.

THURSDAY, FEB. 11

Ephrata at Hempfield: The Black Knights (5-1, 6-3) will open the week tied atop the Section 1 heap with Cedar Crest (5-1, 7-2), and depending on Tuesday’s outcome, Ephrata could also be a first-place squad when the Mounts and the Black Knights collide in this crossover game. Hempfield’s Sophia Ott has been a sniper off the pine with four 3’s in the last two games, both Knights’ victories. ... Hempfield KO'd rival Manheim Township last Wednesday to remain in a first-place tie.

Cedar Crest at Elizabethtown: Another intriguing crossover matchup featuring a pair of section-crown contenders. This will not be an easy stretch for the Bears, who will host Hempfield on Saturday. Falcons’ sharpshooter Reese Glover is at 9.3 points with four treys during Cedar Crest’s four-game winning streak — a streak the Falcons kept alive with back-to-back gut-check wins last week: Cedar Crest trailed by 12 at the half before rallying past Garden Spot, and the Falcons were down in the fourth quarter before coming back against McCaskey.

SCORING LEADERS: Lancaster Mennonite’s Mariah Wilson (21.6), Manheim Central’s Maddie Knier (20.0), Columbia’s Brie Droege (18.3), Lebanon’s Giahny Correa (18.0), Ephrata’s Jasmine Griffin (17.0), Lancaster Country Day’s Genesis Meadows (16.0), Cocalico’s Hannah Custer (15.9), Columbia’s Brooke Droege (14.2).

MOST 3-POINTERS: Cocalico’s Kiersten Shipton (21), Cocalico’s Izzy Mack (15), Manheim Central’s Rachel Nolt (15), McCaskey’s Alani Bosque (13), L-S’s Emma Drouillard (13), Garden Spot’s Erin Gonzalez (13), Lancaster Mennonite’s Jayla Rivera (13), Ephrata’s Cara Tiesi (13), Cedar Crest’s Reese Glover (12), Lancaster Mennonite’s Lily Lehman (12), Solanco’s Paige Phillips (12).

NOTABLES: Lebanon senior Giahny Correa is in the 1,000-point club; the Cedars’ slasher hit the milestone mark with a fourth-quarter foul shot at Warwick last Friday to become the seventh player in program history to hit a grand. Video of Correa garnering her 1,000th career point here. … Elco senior Amanda Smith (792 points), Cocalico senior Hannah Custer (778), Warwick senior Lauren Pyle (721), Manheim Central sophomore Maddie Knier (642), Cedar Crest senior Reese Glover (596), and Penn Manor junior Morgan Miller (561) continue to climb the career scoring charts. … Lancaster Mennonite senior Mariah Wilson is at 1,617 career points — 36 shy of becoming the program’s all-time leading scorer. … Donegal and Conestoga Valley haven’t completed a game since Jan. 25; the Buckskins are due back Monday vs. Warwick and the Indians are due back Wednesday vs. Cocalico. … Lancaster Catholic hasn’t played since Jan. 30; the Crusaders are due back Friday vs. Garden Spot. … Columbia has won three games in a row, but the Tide lost its grip on the top spot in the District 3 Class 2A power rankings; two-time defending champ Linden Hall, which topped Elco and Wyomissing this past week, now sits atop the 2A power ratings, and Columbia is at No. 2. The top seed would get a home game through the D3 finals this season. No Mercy for Linden Hall. … Conversely, E-town starts the week at No. 1 in the Class 5A ratings; the Bears are only slated to play their 13 league games this season, and they’re still playing catch-up after multiple coronavirus and weather-related postponements. … This should be fun: E-town and CV will resume their Section 2 game from Jan. 27, when the Bears had a 33-16 halftime lead in Witmer when CV school officials had to inform the Buckskins that they immediately needed to go into quarantine. On Feb. 20, when CV heads to E-town for their regularly scheduled section game, the Bucks and the Bears will play the second half of their Jan. 27 game at 5 p.m. After the JV squads square off, E-town and CV will then play their full varsity game at 7:30 p.m. Six quarters and two different final scores of hoops on the same night in E-town. … McCaskey sophomore Anisha Sepulveda is a kid we’ve been telling you about; she’s at 12.0 points with six 3’s in the last four games, including a career-best 17-point effort with three treys in the Red Tornado’s 61-54 victory over York Tech on Jan. 30. … Pequea Valley skipper Jason McDonald is up to 95 career coaching victories for the Braves. … Garden Spot junior floor general Erin Gonzalez is on some kind of a tear: She’s scoring at a 15.0 clip with eight 3’s in the last three games. She had a 17-point, three-3 night against Cedar Crest, when the Spartans had the Falcons on the ropes — but couldn’t close it out.

