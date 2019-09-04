If you have wondered that it's like to throw out the first pitch at a baseball game, here is your chance.
LNP + LancasterOnline have partnered to host LNP 225th Anniversary Party in the Park at Clipper Stadium on Sept. 15. The Lancaster Barnstormers will play the York Revolution.
Take our Lancaster Barnstormers quiz to be entered into a drawing to throw out the first pitch at the 1 p.m. game. You must be available Sept. 15 for the game.
To enter, take the quiz below. The contest runs until midnight Sept. 10 and the winner will be contacted Sept. 11. Watch for a coupon for two free tickets the game in the print edition of LNP on Sept. 11 and 14.