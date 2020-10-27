The renowned philosopher Mike Tyson once observed that everybody has a plan, until they get punched in the mouth.

Elco landed a right cross — figuratively and literally — 31 seconds into its Lancaster-Lebanon League girls soccer semifinal with Manheim Central on Monday night in Lancaster Catholic’s Crusader Stadium, advancing to Wednesday’s championship game with a 4-0 victory.

Elco will meet Manheim Township, a 6-0 winner over Northern Lebanon in Monday’s other semifinal, Wednesday at Warwick with a 6:30 p.m. tap.

Katelyn Rueppel played down the right wing, crossing into the box, where she connected with Carsyn Boyer. Boyer buried the ball into the right corner of the frame for her eighth goal of the season, and the Raiders (14-0) were off to the races.

“I actually looked at the clock and I was like, ‘Wow!’ ” Rueppel said. “That was the fastest we’ve scored in a long time.”

“Once we got the early one, I think that changed the momentum of the game,” Raiders coach Derek Fulk offered. He’d get no argument from Baron boss Andrew Stoltzfus, who said, “Yeah, definitely set the tone for the night.”

It certainly set the tone for a first half that was all Elco. The Raiders created 14 chances and eight shots on goal, doubling their advantage in the 20th minute when Cassie Johnson pocketed a penalty kick after a Central hand-ball in the box.

“It felt good to get that cushion,” Rueppel said, “you know, if we made a mistake in the back.”

There would be none of that in the half as the Elco defense never gave Central (7-4-1) a chance to connect anything in the offensive third.

“Our back four has been fantastic,” Fulk said. “They’ve been tested all year. They’ve responded.”

The Barons got their first clean, albeit it harmless, opportunity with just over four minutes before halftime, sending a bouncing ball into the box handled by keeper Madi Bailey, who posted her 10th shutout of the season.

Central spent much of the first 12 minutes of the second half in the offensive third, unproductive minutes until Hannah Adair sent a bouncer to Bailey for the Barons’ first official shot on goal.

With 18 minutes to play, Kailey Eckhart — who had just entered the game — tucked a short cross from Emily M. Miller just inside the near post to make it 3-0 Elco.

In the 76th minute, on the second of two consecutive corner kicks by Julia Bidelspach, Shay Miller charged the box, heading home the final goal of the night.

“I was really proud of the second half,” Stoltzfus said. “We had some opportunities. They didn’t fall and (Elco) put the game away.”

While Elco advances, Central waits to see if this was, indeed, its last game of the season. The two-time defending district champion Barons sit 11th — .025026 rating points out of the eighth and final spot in the District Three Class 3A field.

“I’ve never been a friend of math,” Stoltzfus said, managing a smile, “but we’re kind of at the mercy of the math. We’ll have to wait and see what it looks like.”