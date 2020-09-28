From the first day of heat acclimatization practice on Aug. 31, until the last Lancaster-Lebanon League football team is standing later this fall, we’ll bring you three fun L-L League pigskin facts on a daily basis to keep you updated about what’s going on around the league …

1. Now that Warwick senior QB Joey McCracken has returned to action, he and Lebanon senior QB Isaiah Rodriguez are both chasing the 5,000-yard plateau. Here’s an update on their progress … McCracken, back in the saddle on Saturday vs. Conestoga Valley after missing the Warriors’ Week 1 game while waiting for clearance on his surgically repaired knee, went 9 for 13 for 71 yards vs. the Buckskins in his 2020 debut. McCracken is up to 4,553 air yards, and that’s 447 shy of 5,000. Warwick (2-0) hosts Manheim Central (1-1) on Friday. … Rodriguez is off to a fast start this season; he’s 38 of 65 for 455 yards with three TD tosses in two games, giving him 4,607 passing yards. Rodriguez is 393 yards shy of joining the 5,000-yard club, and the Cedars (1-1) are at Ephrata (1-1) on Friday. ... There are 25 quarterbacks in the league’s 5,000-yard passing club; Lancaster Catholic grad Kyle Smith (8,837 yards), Manheim Central grad Evan Simon (8,078 yards) and Lampeter-Strasburg grad Bear Shank (8,013 yards) are the all-time leaders. The complete list is here.

2. Manheim Township is 0-2 for the first time since 2010. But the Blue Streaks got things turned around pretty quickly that season, rallying for four wins in a row — and five out of six — to finish up 5-5 in the regular season. Township got a section rematch with Wilson in the first round of the D3 playoffs, and the Bulldogs won that game 48-21. In the nine seasons since that 0-2 start in 2010, the Streaks are 76-31, with the last three Section 1 titles in a row, plus the 2017 D3-6A championship and trip to the PIAA state semifinals. The Streaks were 33-5 in their previous 38 games coming into this season. So it’s not like the sky is falling in Neffsville; Township’s two setbacks this season were both close-calls: 35-27 against District 12 power La Salle College, and 31-28 against rival Wilson. The Streaks are back at it Friday at Cedar Crest (1-1).

3. Warwick coach Bob Locker picked up his 100th career victory Saturday, when his Warriors whitewashed Conestoga Valley 41-0 in Lititz. He joined L-S’s John Manion (currently at 170-82), Wilson’s Doug Dahms (currently at 156-31) and Manheim Township’s Mark Evans (currently at 142-102, including his time at Elco) as the four current L-L League skippers with 100 victories. Locker is at 100-101. … Three other current L-L League coaches have 50-plus wins: CV’s Gerad Novak — in his second stint for the Bucks and in his 18th season overall in Witmer — is 76-89; Manheim Central’s Dave Hahn, in his sixth season with the Barons, is 58-11; and Garden Spot’s Matt Zamperini, in his second stint and 12th season overall with the Spartans, is 56-64. … The league’s all-time winningest coach? That’s Manheim Central’s Mike Williams, who led the Barons to a 348-75-3 mark. He has the most coaching victories in District 3 history. … Former Hempfield and Columbia skipper Jack Yohe went 204-131-5 in his coaching career. … Former Conestoga Valley, Wyoming Valley West, Wilson and Cedar Cliff coach Jim Cantafio went 262-98-2 overall, including a 125-40-2 mark with the Buckskins before Novak took over in 1995. Novak guided CV until 2009, and he came back before the start of the 2017 season. … Here’s another 100-game winner: Former Lancaster Catholic coach Bruce Harbach, who guided the Crusaders to PIAA titles in 2009 and 2011, went 139-55.

