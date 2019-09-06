After a split in the first two weeks of this football season, Lebanon headed to Pequea Valley on Friday for a Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Three matchup.
In Kinzers, the Cedars captured their second win of the year, defeating the Braves 45-0.
X’s and O’s: Pequea Valley's first two opponents, Kennard-Dale and Donegal, both feature a run-heavy Wing-T offense, which effectively pounded the Braves' defense into submission.
This week, Lebanon (2-0 Section Three, 2-1 overall) achieved similar results through the air, picking apart the Braves’ D with short, underneath throws.
Cedars' quarterback Isaiah Rodriguez completed 9 of 16 passes for 141 yards and two touchdowns with one interception. He also had five carries for 24 yards and three touchdowns.
Key statistics: The Cedars’ Air Raid offense fired on all cylinders with Rodriguez at the helm, amassing 191 total yards. Rodriguez has been the backbone of Lebanon’s offense early on this season, completing 49 of 87 passes for 455 yards with four touchdowns and two interceptions.
Pequea Valley’s offense, unable to establish any sort of momentum, was held to just 87 total yards by the Cedars’ relentless 3-3 defensive front. Braves' quarterback Collin Bailey completed 8 of 19 passes for 74 yards with three interceptions.
Turning point: Less than three minutes into the first quarter, Rodriguez ran in the deciding score — a 1-yard quarterback keeper.
Stars of the game: Cedars' junior wideout Alex Rufe accounted for two touchdown receptions, 17- and 29-yarders. Senior linebacker Jenner Beckley scored on a 60-yard interception return.
Up next: Section Three matchups continue as Pequea Valley (0-2, 0-3) heads to Columbia, and Lebanon returns home against Donegal.