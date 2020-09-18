From the first day of heat acclimatization practice on Aug. 31, until the last Lancaster-Lebanon League football team is standing later this fall, we’ll bring you three fun L-L League pigskin facts on a daily basis to keep you updated about what’s going on around the league …

1. We can report a pair of quarterback jobs that have been won coming out of camp and through last weekend’s scrimmages: Lancaster Catholic and Octorara have their trigger-men. Crusaders’ coach Chris Maiorino and Braves’ skipper Jed King came on our LNP L-L League Football Roundtable program on Wednesday and divulged who would be getting the start behind center when the season gets cranking on Friday. For Catholic, converted wideout Mason McClair will be taking the snaps against Columbia, and for Octorara, Weston Stoltzfus will be behind center, piloting Octorara’s new-look Wing-T scheme vs. Schuylkill Valley. Neither QB has much varsity experience behind the wheel; McClair went 0-for-1 in the passing department last fall, while Stoltzfus went 0-for-6 with a pick in limited duty. McClair was second on the team with 20 receptions — for 345 yards and 17 yards per catch — with three TD grabs last season. Now he’ll be throwing the ball, not catching it. … That leaves two other QB battles on the table: Annville-Cleona was deciding between Gavin Keller and Jake Mills for its opener vs. Donegal, and Northern Lebanon had a trio of guys taking snaps in the preseason, including Nate Shirk, Ethan Ebersole and Grady Stichler. The Vikings play Friday against crosstown rival Lebanon.

2. Here’s a name to remember: Cooper Eckert at Warwick. Vet Warriors’ coach Bob Locker also joined us for the season-preview show this week, and when he was asked to name a player to keep an eye on — in a team already loaded with all-star talent and D-1 recruits — Locker immediately mentioned Eckert, a junior WR-DB type who he thinks is poised for a breakout season on the flanks in Lititz. Eckert got some spot time last year, and he was solid when he was on the field: Four catches for 57 yards on offense; 35 yards in punt returns in special teams; and four tackles with an interception on DB duty. You already know a lot of names at Warwick: Rucci, Schmitz, McCracken, Miller, et al. Add Eckert to that list. … Speaking of Joey McCracken, Locker said his senior QB has one more doctor’s visit scheduled before Friday’s opener vs. Penn Manor. We’ll see if and when McCracken gets the all-clear to return to action after rehabbing from a knee injury he suffered last winter during basketball season. If he can’t go Friday against the Comets, soph Jack Reed is ready and willing to take snaps.

3. The mystery team in Friday’s openers has to be La Salle College, Manheim Township’s Week 1 foe. The Explorers call the Philadelphia Catholic League in District 12 home, but the PCL called off its season because of the COVID-19 pandemic. A couple of schools there — including La Salle College — put together independent schedules so their kids can play this fall. The Explorers’ slate includes a bus ride to Neffsville to square off with the Blue Streaks, and then they’ll get Imhotep Charter, another D12 powerhouse; Delaware Valley, the reigning D2-6A champ; state power St. Joe’s Prep; Roman Catholic out of Philly; Pope John XXIII from Sparta, New Jersey; and then Archbishop Wood, another PCL heavyweight, to wrap up a 7-game slate. La Salle College, situated in Wyndmoor in Montgomery County, is 36-22 over the last five seasons. The Explorers went postseason dancing in all five of those seasons — including a 9-win campaign in 2015 — and in the last four years in a row, they’ve been eliminated by St. Joe’s Prep, which has won five PIAA titles in the last 10 years.

