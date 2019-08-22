A new era of Lancaster Catholic football began last year with a 10-0 regular-season run, a Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Three title, a No. 1
seed in the District Three playoffs and a bye through the quarterfinals of the postseason tournament. But Todd Mealy’s first season as the Crusaders’ head coach met an abrupt ending with a 20-10 loss to Bermudian Springs in the district semifinals.
“Obviously, it was a tough loss,” senior lineman Liam Besecker said, “but I think instead of sitting back and playing the blame game, we just stepped up. We knew we needed to get better, and that’s what we’ve been doing.”
With a core of veteran players at skill positions and underclassmen eager to contribute, a renewed and refocused Lancaster Catholic squad looks to retain its Section Three supremacy with a chance to venture deeper into postseason play.
About the offense
Gavin Sullivan returns for a third season under center for the Crusaders after completing 63 of 101 passes last year for 888 yards and 11 touchdowns to eight interceptions. And his experience has added speed to his decision-making in the pocket.
“He’s really to the point now,” offensive coordinator Gordie Eck said, “where he understands what the defense is, where they should be, and what we’re trying to do to them. And that split second difference of not having to process after he catches the snap to think about it, where he already knows, you can see it in practice. He just looks so much more crisp.”
Sullivan’s targets include do-it-all tight end Andrew Miklos and wideouts Mason McClaire and Henry Gartley. They complement a multi-faceted rushing attack that includes Jeffrey Harley Jr. (80-920, 15 TDs), Nevin Roman, and Alex and Tony Cruz.
About the defense
Miklos, an outside linebacker and a Delaware commit, has been the Crusaders’ centerpiece, recording 38 tackles, including two for loss and six sacks, an interception and a forced fumble. Alex Cruz (ILB), Besecker and Devin Atkinson (DE), Trey Wells (DT) and Roman (FS) return as key pieces of a Catholic defensive unit that allowed an L-L League-low 197 yards per game last year.
Intangibles
As the reigning section champion coming off an unbeaten regular season campaign, the Crusaders know they’ll get the best efforts from their L-L League rivals. Last year, games with Lebanon and Donegal were decided by one possession, and Annville-Cleona came up nine points short. Lancaster Catholic expects similar challenges throughout the schedule.
Key to the season
“At the end of the day,” Eck said, “it comes down to our offensive line.”
Wells (guard), Besecker (tackle) and Atkinson (tackle) have the experience to anchor the line.
Junior Robert Anater is among the underclassmen looking to fortify the unit.
If the line can stay healthy and consistent, Lancaster Catholic’s skill players have the opportunity to make key plays throughout the season, which is scheduled to open Aug. 23 at home against Camp Hill.
Final word
“I think having that loss (to Bermudian Springs) really helped us realize that we don’t like to lose,” Harley said, “and that we need to work on a lot more stuff. We can’t just run through teams.
“We train angry, and I think we have a better mentality with how we’re supposed to play against teams. We have more fight. We’re in there to really play.”