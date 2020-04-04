It is called the push-up challenge, and it is taking the Lancaster-Lebanon League by storm.

With local athletes relegated to home workouts while schools are closed indefinitely because of coronavirus concerns, Elco athletic director Doug Bohannon and Cocalico assistant soccer and track and field coach Lyndon Engle are sharing their push-up challenge with the L-L League masses.

And it’s taking off like gangbusters.

Bohannon and Engle, 1984 Elco grads and lifelong friends, started doing push-ups to supplement their workout routines while they played sports for the Raiders. Their push-up routine continues today.

“Still doing it,” Bohannon said. “I’ve been doing them forever. It’s 10 minuets a day.”

Engle said he’s even found time to do his daily push-up routine while at work.

“There were times when I’d be in a suit and tie, and I’d find a corner somewhere where nobody would see, and get the push-ups in,” Engle said, chuckling. “It has become part of our daily life.”

Here’s how the challenge works:

If you’re starting from scratch, you begin with four sets of 10 push-ups for a week, with two days on and one day off. After the first week, you do four sets of 11 push-ups for another week, with two days on and one day off. And so on and so forth, adding an extra push-up weekly until you max out at four sets of 25.

It takes three months to work up to four sets of 25.

“Right now, kids are at home and they can’t get in the weight room,” Bohannon said. “This is something that will definitely help get them stronger.”

A lot of local athletes are already on board with the challenge. Elco and Cocalico athletes are participating, and Bohannon and Engle have heard from coaches at Cedar Crest and Elizabethtown about starting the routine.

“Even our Elco band kids are doing it,” Bohannon said. “It’s really taking off.”

Bohannon uses Elco’s social media account — @_dbohannon on Twitter — to blast out daily reminders about where everyone should be in the challenge.

Bohannon and Engle are hoping to start a leg and squat challenge in the near future, using the same premise of building up to a certain number of sets and reps a day.

“We’ve gotten a lot of good response about the push-ups, from athletes and even families,” Engle said. “People are really getting on board. Once you start doing it, it becomes part of your daily routine.”

