OFFENSE: Big numbers in every area except points. So many losing plays. Penn State did appear to find a running game. Did they find a quarterback or a quarterback controversy? Grade: D.

DEFENSE: Another struggle. The second half was better, but the Huskers may have helped a bit with that. Lions seem incredibly easy to run outside against, for some reason. The D plays with an edgy chippiness that hasn’t been earned. Grade: D.

SPECIAL TEAMS: Just OK. Pinegar 3-3 on field goals. One kickoff out-of-bounds. Return/coverage game a wash. Grade: C.

COACHING: Red-zone play-calling will be this week’s debate, with good reason. Franklin’s teams have generally played smart, with discipline, and avoided beating themselves. For whatever reason, this group has not gotten that message. Grade: D-minus.