Are you ready for some football?

How about three all-star gridiron games next spring on Memorial Day weekend?

The Pennsylvania State Football Coaches Association announced this week that they’re adding a second East-West all-star game next year, so more players can participate.

The Big 33 and a pair of East-West games will now be contested May 30-31, 2021 at Landis Field in Harrisburg.

“One of our biggest complaints was that the kids from the lower classes were getting left out of our all-star game process, so we’re splitting the game into two editions,” PSFCA executive director Garry Cathell said in a release.

“We wanted to start the new membership year off by creating a membership package that will suite all levels of football in Pennsylvania. Many coaches at smaller schools have felt that they cannot get players into the all-star games.”

The result is a new format: An East-West game for players in Class 1A, 2A and 3A programs, and a second game for players in Class 4A, 5A and 6A programs.

This past spring, five Lancaster-Lebanon League players were poised to play in the East-West game before it was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic: Manheim Township classmates Harrison Kirk, Mickey Stokes, Ben Mann and Jon Engel were selected, along with Lancaster Catholic’s Trey Wells.

Cocalico classmates Brock Gingrich and Noah Palm were selected to play in the Big 33 game, but that event was also canceled because of coronavirus concerns.

