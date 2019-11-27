The Pennsylvania Soccer Coaches Association announced its all-state teams this week, honoring four players from the Lancaster-Lebanon League.

McCaskey's Sam Hershey and Peter Chol, Manheim Township's Liam Wright and Cocalico's Aaron Weitzel all received all-state nods through nominations from the L-L League's coaches.

Hershey (23 goals, 11 assists) and Chol (17 goals, 6 assists) helped reignite the Red Tornado in a season that saw McCaskey capture the Section Two title, — its first section crown since 1994 — advance to the L-L League title game and qualify for the District Three playoffs.

Wright (10 goals, 2 assists) anchored the middle of the Blue Streaks' back line and helped Manheim Township end a 10-year league title drought.

Weitzel (11 goals, 5 assists) reprised his role as a catalyst for Cocalico, leading the Eagles to their second consecutive Section Three title.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Coach of the Year honors belonged to North Penn's Paul Duddy (4A), Lower Dauphin's Gerald Lynch (3A), Quaker Valley's Andrew Marshall (2A) and Moravian Academy's Robert Hartman (A).

For the full all-state list, click here.