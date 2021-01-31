A trio of Lancaster-Lebanon League girls basketball programs are dealing with coronavirus-related shutdown situations, with Conestoga Valley, Donegal and Penn Manor starting this week on pause.

Last week was not a good week in the shutdown/postponement department, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to swirl and cause scheduling headaches galore.

It’s the second time this season that CV has had to cope with no gym time and no games; the Buckskins (2-0) and Elizabethtown (2-0) have played the fewest games in the league, and CV found out at halftime of the Bucks’ home game against the Bears last Wednesday that they needed to immediately stop playing and begin quarantining.

School officials ended the game abruptly, cleared out the gym and sent CV’s players home. Talk about a surreal moment.

There could be more issues with the already truncated schedules this week, with snow in the forecast. It might be until Wednesday before anyone gets back on the court. Keep your fingers crossed — and your shovels handy.

Here are some key games to keep an eye on this week, plus some news and notables from around the league …

MONDAY, FEB. 1

Weather permitting, there are a pair of intriguing games on the docket, including a Section 2 showdown pitting co-leader E-town visiting Warwick. The Warriors returned from a shutdown of their own last Friday, falling at Ephrata to dip another game back in the chase. The Bears haven’t completed a game since — gulp — Jan. 11. You think they’re itching to play some hoops?

Keep an eye on Warwick’s Elise Balmer in the Warriors’ matchup vs. E-town; she hit a couple of clutch 3’s and popped in a season-high 10 points against Ephrata, helping lead Warwick’s second-half charge back into that game.

Meanwhile, Lancaster Catholic is set to visit undefeated Eastern York for a nonleague clash, in a rematch of last year’s District 3 Class 4A title game, won by the Crusaders, 53-43. Catholic is looking to bounce back after Saturday’s crossover setback at Manheim Central, when the Barons held on for dear life in a 48-47 triumph.

Jeriyah Johnson continues to thrive for Catholic; the jitterbug guard is scoring at a 12.3 clip with four 3’s in the last three games, including a 3-trey effort Saturday vs. Manheim Central.

TUESDAY, FEB. 2

Two games to circle: First, Section 3 co-leader Lampeter-Strasburg is set to welcome defending Section 2 champ Ephrata for a juicy nonleague matchup.

Jasmine Griffin has picked up the scoring pace for the Mountaineers; she bucketed a season-high 27 points on Saturday in Ephrata’s Section 2 win at Lebanon, and she’s at 21.3 points with three treys in the last three games — all Mounts’ victories, as they scratch and claw to retain their Section 2 crown.

Meanwhile, Section 3 co-leader Cocalico is set to host back-to-back section champ Solanco, which would love to play spoiler against a red-hot Eagles’ outfit. Izzy Mack has been on a catch-and-shoot roll for Cocalico, with 11.3 points and eight treys in the last three games — all wins by the Eagles.

WEDNESDAY, FEB. 3

The Section 1 race is fit to be tied, with Hempfield and Cedar Crest now knotted atop the heap after the Falcons snapped the Black Knights’ 18-game league winning streak last Friday. There’s never any love lost when Hempfield knocks heads with Manheim Township, and the Blue Streaks are set to invade Landisville for a mid-week showdown. Hempfield won the first meeting 29-17 on Jan. 20 in Neffsville.

Township must mark Hempfield’s Lauren Moffatt on the blocks; she bucketed a season-best 16 points on Saturday, when the Knights KO’d Berks County kingpin Governor Mifflin.

THURSDAY, FEB. 4

Big-game alert: L-S is at Cocalico, and the Pioneers and the Eagles will start the week tied atop the Section 3 hunt. L-S won the first meeting 41-35 on Jan. 21 in Lampeter. The rematch could mean another facelift in the section standings.

L-S’s Maggie Visniski had 12 points and 12 rebounds against Cocalico in their first clash; the Eagles need to keep her off the glass in the rematch.

FRIDAY, FEB. 5

Circle the Columbia at Annville-Cleona matchup. The Crimson Tide and the Dutchmen have both been pleasant surprises over the first month of the season, and they’ll start the week right on Lancaster Mennonite’s heels in the Section 5 race.

Three of the league’s top scorers will be on display in Annville: Columbia twins Brie Droege (17.8) and Brooke Droege (14.2, 3 3’s) are having lights-out ninth-grade seasons, and A-C’s Brittany Nye (14.7) has been solid in the lane.

SATURDAY, FEB. 6

Two really fun nonleague matchups are on tap: Hempfield is at Mid-Penn Class 6A juggernaut Cumberland Valley, and Lancaster Catholic will welcome another Mid-Penn power, Trinity.

Plenty of star power in those games, with La Salle recruit Julie Jekot doing work for Cumberland Valley, and William & Mary commit Ava Stevenson launching 3’s for Trinity.

NEW CROSSOVER RULE: L-L League officials late last week announced that this season’s crossover games will not count toward a team’s league record. Just the head-to-head section games will count toward a team’s league mark; the crossover games will be nonleague games, in a sense. The league recognized that because of so many rescheduled games this winter, just the section games will count in the standings.

The priority to reschedule games: Section, crossover, nonleague. The league still expects teams to play their crossover games, but those games can be dropped, with the league’s permission. But only section games will count in the standings and to determine the section champion. The last night of league play is Feb. 22, and the freeze date for District 3 power rankings is Feb. 27.

LEADING SCORERS: Lancaster Mennonite’s Mariah Wilson (21.0), Manheim Central’s Maddie Knier (19.9), Lebanon’s Giahny Correa (18.5), Columbia’s Brie Droege (17.8), Ephrata’s Jasmine Griffin (17.0), Lancaster Country Day’s Genesis Meadows (16.9), Cocalico’s Hannah Custer (16.6), Annville-Cleona’s Brittany Nye (14.7), Columbia’s Brooke Droege (14.2).

MOST 3-POINTERS: Cocalico’s Kiersten Shipton (15), L-S’s Emma Drouillard (13), Cocalico’s Izzy Mack (13), Ephrata’s Cara Tiesi (13), Manheim Central’s Rachel Nolt (12), Lancaster Mennonite’s Lily Lehman (10), Meadows (10), Solanco’s Paige Phillips (10).

NOTES: Correa starts the week with 964 career points, 36 shy of joining the 1,000-point club. Lebanon is slated to play Garden Spot on Monday, E-town on Wednesday, Warwick on Friday and Oley Valley on Saturday. Snow or snow, Correa is in line to hit a grand this week for Lebanon. … There is just one current L-L League player with 1,000 points: Wilson, a Towson University commit, is at 1,547 points — 106 points shy of becoming Mennonite’s all-time leading scorer. … Two L-L League teams start the week atop their respective classifications in the District 3 power ratings: Columbia in 2A and E-town in 5A. The Bears have only played two games, true, but they are parked atop the rankings. ... Complete D3 power ratings are here. … The most impressive thing about Manheim Central’s 7-2 start, and the Barons’ riveting win over Lancaster Catholic on Saturday? Coach Tyson Hayes has an 8-player roster — total — with no JV team and zero seniors. Central is 6-1 in its last seven games, and the Barons start the week just a game behind Cocalico and L-S in the Section 3 race. … Top single-game scoring performances this season: Sarah Batra, Cedar Crest (25 points vs. McCaskey, 1-21); Maddie Knier, Manheim Central (25 points vs. Fleetwood, 1-16); Mariah Wilson, Lancaster Mennonite (25 points vs. Lebanon, 1-16); Maddie Knier, Manheim Central (26 points vs. Red Land, 1-11); Mariah Wilson, Lancaster Mennonite (27 points vs. Columbia 1-12); Mariah Wilson, Lancaster Mennonite (27 points vs. L-S, 1-18); Jasmine Griffin, Ephrata (27 points vs. Lebanon, 1-30); Mariah Wilson (28 points vs. Lancaster Country Day, 1-20); Maddie Knier, Manheim Central (30 points vs. Penn Manor, 1-15); Maddie Knier (31 points vs. Garden Spot, 1-19); Giahny Correa, Lebanon (32 points vs. Conestoga Valley, 1-8).

