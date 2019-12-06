PAC-12 CHAMPIONSHIP
No. 5 Utah (11-1, 8-1 Pac-12, No. 5 CFP) vs. No. 13 Oregon (10-2, 8-1, No. 13)
Where: Santa Clara, California
When: Friday at 8 p.m.
TV: ABC
Line: Utah by 6 1/2.
Series record: Oregon leads 22-10.
What's at stake?
A win would give the Utes their first Pac-12 championship since joining the conference in 2011 and a possible spot in the four-team playoff. The Ducks are seeking a berth in the Rose Bowl and their third win in the Pac-12 title game.
Key matchup
Oregon QB Justin Herbert vs. Utah''s D. Herbert is one of the top QBs in the nation and a projected first-round pick. His 94 TD passes are the most of any active player and the Ducks are averaging 37.5 points per game in his 40 starts. He faces a tough challenge against a Utes defense that ranks fourth in the FBS with 4.2 yards per play allowed, leads the Pac-12 with 185.3 yards passing allowed per game and has held six opponents to seven points or fewer.
Players to watch
Utah: QB Tyler Huntley. He missed last year's Pac-12 title game with an injury but is playing in peak form this year. He has completed 75.5% of his passes for 2,773 yards with 16 TDs and only two INTs. He also has rushed for five TDs.
Oregon: LT Penei Sewell. The No. 1 high school prospect out of Utah in 2018 has lived up to his billing in two years with the Ducks. He has allowed only one sack in two years and is a key part of perhaps the country's top offensive line that also includes seniors Shane Lemieux and Calvin Throckmorton, who have both made 50 consecutive starts.
Facts and figures
The Ducks have won eight of the past 11 in the series but lost 32-25 last year on the road. ... Oregon has held six opponents to less than 10 points, tied for the most in the nation. ... The Ducks lead the nation with 19 players having scored TDs. ... Oregon's last win against a top-5 team came in the 2015 Rose Bowl against No. 2 Florida State. ... The Utes seek their first nine-game winning streak since going 13-0 in 2008. ... Utah has outscored the opposition 193-61 in the second half. ... The Utes lost last year's Pac-12 title game 10-3 against Washington.
BIG 12 CHAMPIONSHIP
No. 6 Oklahoma (11-1, 8-1, No. 6 CFP) vs. No. 8 Baylor (11-1, 8-1, No. 7)
Where: AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas
When: Saturday at noon
TV: ABC
Line: Oklahoma by 9.
Series record: Oklahoma leads 26-3.
What's at stake?
Possibly a spot in the four-team College Football Playoff. Oklahoma is going for its fifth Big 12 title in a row, and is trying to get to the playoff for the fourth time in that span. Baylor is playing in its first Big 12 championship game, and could avenge its only loss, 34-31 at home just three weeks ago when the Sooners overcame an early 25-point deficit for their biggest comeback ever.
Key matchup
Oklahoma QB Jalen Hurts vs. Baylor's defense. In the last meeting, Hurts made up for two fumbles and an interception. He threw for 297 yards and four touchdowns, and also ran 27 times for 114 yards. “He can throw it. He’s able to be a powerful runner," Baylor coach Matt Rhule said. “We hit him a lot. We hit him and broke his visor one play, and he just keeps playing."
Players to watch
Baylor: DE James Lynch, the school's career sacks leader, was picked this week by the Big 12 coaches as the league's defensive player of the year. The junior end in Baylor's 3-3-5 odd front has 10 1/2 sacks this season, and 19 in his career.
Oklahoma: RB Kennedy Brooks. While Hurts is the Big 12's second-leading rusher, Brooks has averaged 133.5 yards rushing during a four-game winning streak, though he was limited to 93 yards by Baylor. He leads the Big 12 and is third nationally with 7.2 yards per carry.
Facts and figures
The Sooners could become the first Power Five team since Alabama from 1971-75 to win five outright conference titles in a row. Clemson will have a shot at five in a row in the ACC on Saturday night. ... The Bears, who have matched a school record with 40 sacks, also lead the Big 12 with a plus-12 turnover margin, after a combined minus-23 margin the previous two seasons. ... Oklahoma is 9-1 in Big 12 championship game appearances. ... Baylor is the only P5 team to go from 11 losses to 11 wins within two seasons.
SEC CHAMPIONSHIP
No. 1 LSU (12-0, 8-0 SEC, No. 2 CFP) vs. No. 4 Georgia (11-1, 7-1, No. 4)
Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta
When: Saturday at 4 p.m.
TV: CBS
Line: LSU by 7.
Series record: LSU leads 17-13-1.
What's at stake
Georgia needs to knock off the unbeaten Tigers to earn a berth in the four-team College Football Playoff. If the Bulldogs lose, they'll likely have to settle for either the Sugar or Orange Bowl as a consolation prize. Given the quality wins on its schedule (Alabama, Auburn, Florida), LSU is probably headed to the playoff even with a loss to Georgia.
Key matchup
LSU's offense vs. Georgia's defense. The Tigers rank second in the nation at 48.7 points per game and have been held below 36 points in only one contest (a 23-20 victory over Auburn). LSU has scored at least 50 points in its last three games but figures to find a much tougher go of it against Georgia's stout defense. The Bulldogs have allowed the second-fewest points in FBS (10.4 per game) while posting three shutouts for the first time since 1981.
Players to watch
LSU: QB Joe Burrow. Already a big favorite to win the Heisman Trophy, he'll be looking to finish off what's left of the competition with another dazzling performance. Turning the Tigers into an offensive juggernaut, he has completed more than 78% of his passes (314 of 401) for 4,366 yards, with 44 touchdowns and six interceptions.
Georgia: RB D'Andre Swift. The junior has rushed for 1,203 yards (6.2 average) and seven touchdowns, but he went out of last week's victory over Georgia Tech with a shoulder injury. While Swift appeared to be in great pain as he left the field, coach Kirby Smart downplayed the injury and said his star runner should be able to go in the SEC championship.
Facts and figures
Georgia's receiving corps will be without one of its top receivers for the entire game, and another for the first half. Lawrence Cager (33 receptions, 4 TDs) appears done for the season after undergoing ankle surgery last week. George Pickens (33 catches, 6 TDs ) will have to sit out the first two quarters as punishment for throwing a punch at a Georgia Tech player, leading to his ejection from the regular-season finale. ... While LSU's offense gets most of the attention, the defense is coming off its best performance of the season. The Tigers had six sacks, three interceptions, recorded a safety and gave up just 169 yards in a 50-7 win over Texas A&M. ... LSU posted its first perfect regular season since 2011, which also marked its last appearance in the SEC championship. ... Georgia is making its third straight appearance in the conference title game.
ACC CHAMPIONSHIP
No. 22 Virginia (9-3, 6-2 ACC) vs. No. 3 Clemson (12-0, 8-0; No. 3 CFP)
Where: Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, North Carolina
When: Saturday at 7:30 p.m.
TV: ABC
Line: Clemson by 28.
Series record: Clemson leads 38-8-1.
What's at Stake
Clemson is looking to become the first program with five straight championship game victories, keeping alive its 27-game win streak and run to a fifth consecutive College Football Playoff. The Cavaliers are playing their first title game in seeking their first ACC championship since sharing the crown with Florida State in 1995.
Key matchup
Virginia quarterback Bryce Perkins against Clemson’s back seven. The Tigers defense has held all 12 opponents to under 300 yards this season, leading the ACC and second nationally behind Ohio State at 232 yards allowed per game. Perkins is a dynamic force for the Cavaliers with 27 touchdowns (16 passing, 11 rushing) who may be even more adept at making big things happen when a play breaks down.
Players to watch
Virginia: WR Joe Reed is a force on the outside, and on special teams for the Cavaliers. Reed has 3,010 yards in kick returns and is only 143 yards from tying the ACC record of former North Carolina State standout T.J. Graham. Reed also leads Virginia with 70 catches for six receiving TDs.
Clemson: LB Isaiah Simmons has been the unquestioned defensive leader for the Tigers this year. His strength may be his versatility in lining up at several different spots in the secondary, at linebacker or up front to make plays. He leads Clemson with 84 tackles, seven sacks and 14 stops behind the line of scrimmage.
Facts and figures
Clemson is after its fifth straight ACC title and sixth in the past nine years. ... Clemson has won its past seven games by 30 or more points, which according to ESPN Stats, tied a record for most consecutive such wins in the AP poll era (since 1936). ... Virginia is on the verge of its 10th win, something it accomplished only once before when going 10-3 in 1989. ... Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence has thrown for 23 touchdowns and just three interceptions over his past seven games. ... Tigers tailback Travis Etienne broke the ACC mark for rushing touchdowns (53) and TDs from the line of scrimmage (57) with two scoring runs in a 38-3 win over rival South Carolina.
B1G 10 CHAMPIONSHIP
No. 10 Wisconsin (10-2, 7-2 Big Ten, No. 8 CFP) at No. 2 Ohio State (12-0, 9-0, No. 1)
Where: Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis
When: Saturday at 8 p.m.
TV: FOX
Line: Ohio State by 16 1/2.
Series record: Ohio State leads 60-18-5.
What's at stake
Wisconsin: The Big Ten West Division champions have a lot to prove Saturday. After winning the league's first two title games, the Badgers have lost each of their last three appearances — twice to the Buckeyes. They also lost 38-7 at Ohio State in October. And while no two-loss team has ever made the College Football Playoff, the selection committee listed Wisconsin as the best two-loss team in the nation. If the Badgers can't snap a seven-game losing streak to the Buckeyes, the consolation prize still likely would be a New Year's Day bowl game.
Ohio State: The undefeated Buckeyes control their own fate after clinching the Big Ten East. The selection committee lists Ohio State as its top team, meaning a win would put the league champion back in the playoff for the first time in three years. The Buckeyes also can become the league's first team to win three straight conference championship games and it's putting an 18-game winning streak on the line, too. While a loss would likely result in a Rose Bowl trip, anything short of playing for a national championship under first-year coach Ryan Day would be a major disappointment.
Key matchup
Wisconsin's offensive line vs. Ohio State DE Chase Young. While the Badgers have traditionally had one of the nation's best offensive lines, Young wreaked havoc in the first meeting this season. He recorded six tackles, four sacks and forced two fumbles. The Buckeyes also held Wisconsin RB Jonathan Taylor to a season-low 52 yards on 20 carries.
Players to watch
Wisconsin: Taylor. His success has largely driven the Badgers' season. He has 25 TDs this season — 20 on the ground and five through the air.
Ohio State: QB Justin Fields and RB J.K. Dobbins. Fields and Dobbins have provided the one-two punch on the nation's top scoring offense. Fields has thrown for 37 TDs and rushed for 10 while Dobbins is rushing for 138.1 yards per game.
Ohio State WR K.J. Hill needs four receptions to pass David Boston (191) for most receptions in school history. ... Taylor leads the nation in TDs, is second nationally in yards rushing per game (146.8) and needs 68 yards to reach 6,000 yards in his career. ... Fields needs three TD passes to move past Drew Brees (39) for second on the Big Ten's single-season chart. ... Wisconsin QB Jack Coan is 11th nationally in passer efficiency (161.7) and third nationally in completion percentage (72.3). ... The Buckeyes need four sacks to break the school's single season record of 52, set in 2000.