The start time of the first game of Wednesday’s Lancaster-Lebanon League boys basketball semifinal double-header at Hempfield was moved up to 5:30 p.m. That’ll pit Section One champion Cedar Crest against Section Three champ Lampeter-Strasburg. The later game between Section Four champion Lancaster Catholic and Section Two champ Warwick is still slated for a 7:30 p.m. start. The winners advance to Friday's league championship game at Manheim Township.

Below is a look at what to expect out of both semifinal matchups...

Cedar Crest (20-3) vs. Lampeter-Strasburg (16-7), 5:30 p.m.:

In the frontcourt, Lampeter-Strasburg sophomore forward Nick DelGrande (6.0 ppg), a starting lineman on the Pioneers’ District 3-4A championship football team last fall, and senior center Aaron Rockensock (3.3 ppg) will battle Cedar Crest 6-7 senior center Jason Eberhart (10.4 ppg, D-III Wilkes University commit) around the basket. The backcourt matchup should be entertaining between two of the league’s best guards in L-S senior Seth Beers (20.6 ppg, 60 3-pointers, 937 career points), the league’s second leading scorer, and Cedar Crest 6-7 senior Ileri Ayo-Faleye (13.7 ppg).

Beers is getting interest from D-III Lancaster Bible College, where older brother Luke is a senior starter. Ayo-Faleye said earlier this season he’s attracting interest from several NCAA Division II programs and even some low-level D-I schools.

Trivia: This is a stage neither of these programs were much familiar with until about the last decade. In 2013, Cedar Crest reached the league semifinals for the first time since 1976 and second time overall. That began a stretch of four consecutive years of reaching the league final, winning it in 2014 and 2015. So a win Wednesday would put the Falcons in the title game for the fifth time in eight years. On the other side, L-S is in the league semis for the second time in three years, third time in 10 years and just the fourth time in program history (the first was in 2002). The only time L-S made it past the league semis came two years ago, when the Pioneers captured their first league tourney crown. ...These teams have only met once before in the league playoffs, which came in the 2016 quarterfinals, a Cedar Crest win, 59-52.

Lancaster Catholic (20-2) vs. Warwick (18-4), 7:30 p.m.:

Lancaster Catholic won the Section Four crown this season over second-place Elco. The latter is one of the top 3-point shooting teams in the league, with 174 total trays, making an average of 7.6 3-pointers a game. Elco managed to knock down a combined 16 shots from beyond the arc in those two games, but lost by double-digits each time, in part because the Crusaders’ defense contested every shot while making it difficult for Elco to get to the basket. Why is that important against Warwick? Well, the Warriors are also among the best 3-point shooting teams in the league, averaging 6.3 trays a game. They made eight 3-pointers in Monday’s quarterfinal win and 20 3-pointers in their last two games. They even hit eight trays in the 56-55 loss to Lancaster Catholic back on Dec. 28, which was won on a Nevin Roman 3-pointer at the buzzer. That was Warwick’s last loss, as the Warriors have won 13-straight since then, the league’s longest current win streak.

Warwick has kept the momentum going despite overcoming a rash of injuries this season. Starting junior forward Caleb Schmitz has been out since early January with a shoulder injury. Then leading-scorer Joey McCracken went down with a season-ending knee injury last week. Starting in place of McCracken on Monday night, Warwick senior Chase Yarberough filled in with a career-high 32-point outburst in the quarterfinal victory over Columbia. Tate Landis also scored a career-high 16 points.

Yarberough became the 14th L-L boys hoopster to score 30 or more points in a game this season, and just the 10th to score 32 or more.

Warwick is well-balanced with four starters averaging at least seven points a game in 6-2 junior guard/forward Kai Cipalla (12.9 ppg), 5-11 senior guard Conor Adams (9.7 ppg), Landis (7.6 ppg) and Yarberough (7.3 ppg).

Lancaster Catholic is very much the same. While 6-6 senior guard/foward David Kamwanga (12 ppg) and 5-11 junior guard Devin Atkinson (11.1 ppg) steer the Crusaders’ ship, five players scored nine or more points in Monday’s league quarterfinal victory over McCaskey.

Trivia: Warwick has won section crowns in back-to-back seasons, something the program hadn’t achieved since the 1989-90/1990-91 seasons. That’s also the last time the Warriors had appeared in the league semis in back-to-back years, as Warwick is now doing for the second consecutive season. A win Wednesday would put Warwick in the league final in consecutive seasons, a feat the program last accomplished in 1987 and 1988, which was the backend of four consecutive appearances in the league final. ...Lancaster Catholic is in the league semifinals for the third time in four years and 11th time overall. A Crusaders’ win Wednesday would put them in the league final for the third time in four years and 10th time overall. ...This is just the second time Warwick and Lancaster Catholic are meeting in the league playoffs. The last came in the 2007 quarterfinals, a 57-48 Lancaster Catholic victory.