The 2019 Lancaster-Lebanon League cross country regular season wrapped up last week. Hempfield claimed the L-L Section One titles in both boys and girls, while Lampeter-Strasburg claimed the Section Two boys crown and Donegal again won the Section Two girls title.
Up next is Tuesday’s L-L League championship meet at Ephrata Middle School, with the girls race slated for a 4:45 p.m. start followed by the boys event at 5:15 p.m. Here’s a quick look at what to expect Tuesday.
Girls: Of last year’s top 11 finishers in the L-L girls championship race, all but two are back this season, including defending champ Katie Locker of Elizabethtown and runner-up Gwyneth Young of Cedar Crest.
All signs point to Young being the favorite going into Tuesday. Just last week in the regular season meet at E-town, Young won the girls race by nearly a full minute ahead of Locker, following what has been a highly successful junior campaign for the Falcons’ runner.
She was the runner-up at the Lebanon Valley College Invitational, won the Ben Bloser Invitational Class 3A race and was the L-L’s highest finisher at the Lehigh Valley Paul Short race with a fifth-place finish.
Also keep an eye on E-town’s Madeline Quinn, Ephrata’s Mary Campbell and Alyssa Fedorshak, Warwick’s Anna Martin, Manheim Township’s Chloe Kline and Manheim Central’s Olivia Sunderland, all of whom placed in the top 11 of last year’s league championship race and have remained competitive in 2019.
Boys: The boys side is just about the opposite of the girls race. The top seven and eight of the top 11 finishers of last year’s race were seniors. Thus, we’ll see a new boys champ on Tuesday.
Northern Lebanon junior Gage Krall is among the favorites. A year ago, Krall placed third in the District 3-2A meet and 17th at the PIAA Class 2A meet.
Among many highlights for Krall this season is a runner-up finish at the Gettysburg Invitational and first-place finishes at the Ben Bloser Class 2A race and Lebanon Valley College Invitational. He also won all L-L regular season boys races that Northern Lebanon competed in.
Also keep an eye on Cedar Crest junior Tommy Bildheiser, who was the runner-up to Krall at the LVC race, finishing just two seconds back. Elco senior Mitchel Gray and Warwick’s Jeremy Bell have also had outstanding seasons thus far.