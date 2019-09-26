LNP stops by Wilson High School for this week's L-L Football Update show, sponsored by Kegel's Produce.
The Bulldogs (5-0) are busy prepping for this Friday's L-L Section One showdown when Manheim Township (5-0) makes the trip to Berks County. LNP sport reporters Jeff Reinhart and John Walk preview that matchup at the top of the show, followed by interviews with Wilson lineman Nate Keller, wide receiver/defensive back Troy Corson and head coach Doug Dahms.
We then chat about the L-L Section Two rivalry game of Cocalico (4-1) at Manheim Central (3-2) and another Section One matchup between a pair of undefeated teams of Cedar Crest (5-0) at Warwick (5-0).
To watch the full show, click the 'play' button on the video above.